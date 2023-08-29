Ivory Coast vs Brazil Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The group stages of the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament have provided the world with a lot of intense and exciting matches. One particular group that everyone is watching carefully is Group G.

Brazil and Ivory Coast have an important matchup on Wednesday, August 30 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Brazil got off to a hot start as they dominated their first game against Iran. The game was never in doubt as they raced off to a 33-12 lead. The Iranians failed to match Brazil's intensity and the match ended 100-59 to Brazil.

In their second game of the World Cup, Brazil faced Spain and the first three quarters were a back-and-forth affair. However, in the fourth quarter, the Spanish outscored Brazil 32-19 and won by an 18-point margin (96-78).

The Ivory Coast had hoped to upset Team Spain in their first match of the World Cup. However, Spain's elite shooting, rebounding, and movement were too much for them to handle. They were outmatched from the very first period, and lost by 30 points (94-64).

They hoped to turn things around against Iran, but it was not going to be an easy game. Ivory Coast was down 68-69 with 6 seconds remaining, but point guard Solo Diabate drew a foul on a lay-up attempt, which led Iran's coach to complain, saying it was a clean block.

Instead, he was assessed with a technical foul which meant Ivory Coast now had one extra free throw on top of the two from the shooting foul. Diabate stepped up to the line and effortlessly sank all three, giving Ivory Coast the win (71-69).

Ivory Coast vs. Brazil, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Odds and predictions

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast FIBA World Cup 2023

Both teams are currently 1-1 and both need the win here. Bookmakers fancy Brazil to walk away with a fairly straight-forward win, which is reflected in the odds.

Spread: Brazil (-18.5), Ivory Coast (+18.5)

Over/Under: 157.5 (O: -110, U: -110)

Expect Brazil to come away with the win by a decent margin.

