Slovenia vs. Cape Verde FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The Slovenia vs. Cape Verde matchup at the 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place on August 30, Wednesday. Both teams are set to clash inside the Okinawa Arena in Japan and the tip-off happens at 7:30 P.M. Hong Kong time.

The Slovenian basketball team is the only team that remained undefeated in Group F. They have won over Venezuela by 15 points and the most recent was with Georgia by 21 points.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde split both their group matches at the FIBA World Cup. After losing their first game against Georgia by 25 points, they managed to make a comeback by defeating Venezuela by six.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde: Players to watch

There is no question that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the player to watch for Slovenia. The four-time All-Star has been dominant in international competition flirting with his usual stats in the NBA and leading his team in points, rebounds, and assists.

Mike Tobey, who has averaged 14.5 points in the last two games, and Kleme Prepelic, who has given Slovenia 16.5 points per game, are supporting him. Bine Prepelic has also helped the Slovenian team by averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.

For Cape Verde, Will Tavares is expected to provide the scoring and leads the team with 14.5 points. Betinho Gomes is not far behind with 13.5 points per night while Ivan Almeida gives the team a dozen points per game.

Edy Tavares is a player who has been efficient on the floor for Cape Verde as well as Kevin Gomes.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde: Where to Watch

Basketball fans can catch Slovenia vs. Cape Verde and the rest of the games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup through the Courtside 1891 page. The local broadcast network in the Philippines, TV also launched an app where you can see the games through Pilipinas Live.

Slovenia Roster

Ziga Samar

Aleksej Nikolic

Klemen Prepelic

Mike Tobey

Jaka Blazic

Gregor Hrovat

Ziga Demec

Zoran Dragic

Bine Prepelic

Gregor Glas

Jakob Cebasek

Luka Doncic

Cape Verde Roster

Patrick Liima

Shane Da Rosa

Ivan Almeida

Fidel Mendoca

Anderson Correia

Joel Almeida

Kenneti Mendes

Will Tavares

Kevin Coronel

Keven Gomes

Betinho Gomes

Edy Tavares

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)