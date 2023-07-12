How many games is Luka Doncic playing this summer? Taking a closer look

Luka Doncic will spearhead Slovenia in their quest to win the FIBA World Cup of basketball for the first time in history. Slovenia is bracketed in Group F along with Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela.

The Slovenians’ first game will be on Aug. 26 at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa Japan starting at 7:30 PM ET against Venezuela. Two nights later, they will take on Georgia to be played in the same venue and time.

Slovenia will close out the first round against Cape Verde. It will be their third straight game at the Okinawa Arena at 7:30 PM ET.

The top two teams from Group F and Group E will comprise Group K for the second round of eliminations. Germany, Finland, Australia and host Japan make up Group E. Germany and Australia are the favorites but the Japanese, led by the LA Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe, could spring surprises.

After three games in the first round, three more will take place in the second round to determine the quarterfinalists. Should Luka Doncic and Slovenia proceed to the quarterfinals, they’ll place a one-game elimination to enter the semifinals.

A win in the semi-final round will push Doncic and crew to the finals. All games starting from the quarterfinals to the championship round will take place in the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.

If the Slovenians come home with the Naismith Trophy for the first time in history, it would mean that Doncic played nine games. Unless he suffers an injury, “Luka Legend” is expected to see action in every game.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is Slovenia’s best scorer and playmaker. He is also second in rebounding, which makes him invaluable in the lineup.

The team can also count on Vlatko Cancar of the reigning NBA champs Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia will have added incentive to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic and the Slovenians are one of the top contenders to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They recently reached the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022 with largely the same lineup.

With Doncic leading the way, Slovenia will always be a tough challenge. The four-time All-NBA player is used to carrying less heralded names to great success, particularly in FIBA basketball.

Reaching the finals will be the minimum that Luka Doncic and teammates will be aiming for. The top teams from Europe will automatically get a spot to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

