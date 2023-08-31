Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 continues with the 2nd round of the group-stage games. However, for the teams who didn't make the cut, the classification round will also take place. With the race to have a better world ranking in motion, Ivory Coast will take on Lebanon on Thursday, August 31st.
Ivory Coast had a rather underwhelming run at the FIBA World Cup 2023. However, they still managed to avoid a last-place finish in Group G. After losing their first game, the team managed to secure a win against Iran in their second match. However, a loss in the third match against Brazil where they lost 77-89, resulted in relegation.
Meanwhile, Lebanon struggled to secure even a single win in Group H. After three consecutive losses, Lebanon was relegated to the classification round with a 0-3 record.
With both teams looking to have a better world ranking ahead of the Olympics, we look forward to seeing what they bring to the table in this upcoming match-up.
Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, Time & Location
Date: Thursday, 31st August, 2023
Time: 6:45 AM ET (3:15 PM IST)
Location: Indonesia Arenia, Jakarta, Indonesia
Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon: Streaming Details
The Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon game can be streamed live on Courtside 1891 with a Max subscription package. Alternatively, one can also stream the game on Fancode with a paid subscription.
Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon: Rosters
Ivory Coast
- Assemian Moulare
- Charles Abouo
- Bazoumana Kone
- Amidou Sidibe
- Patrick Tape
- Maxence Dadiet
- Mike Fofana
- Vafessa Fofana
- Solo Diabate
- Cedric Bah
- Nisre Zouzoua
- Jean Philippe Dally
Lebanon
- Wael Arakji
- Jad Khalil
- Ali Mansour
- Ali Mezher
- Hayk Gyokchyan
- Karim Raphael Ezzedine
- Ali Haidar
- Sergio El Darwich
- Karim Zeinoun
- Amir Soud
- Omari Rasulala Spellman
- Mark Alkhoury
Ivory Coast vs. Lebanon: Players to Watch
The Ivory Coast hasn't had a lot of outstanding performers in the FIBA World Cup 2023. With classification rounds on the line, the team will likely look to Cedric Bah to be a standout player.
Bah has easily been the most efficient player on the team. However, with an average of 7.0 points per game and only 6.3 rebounds per game, he doesn't inspire much confidence. Bazoumana Kone and Nisre Zouzoua could be more valuable assets on the offensive end.
Meanwhile, Lebanon will continue to be dependent on Wael Arakji as the standout player for the remainder of the tournament. Arakji's average of 17.0 points and 5.7 assists per game will be increasingly handy if they are to secure a win.
