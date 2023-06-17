Ja Morant Nike contract: Salary, duration and more explored as firm comes out in support of Memphis Grizzlies star

Ja Morant’s relationship with Nike remains strong despite a recent string of controversies. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver just announced that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be suspended for 25 games following his gun-flexing incident last May.

“G12” signed a deal with the giant shoe company when he was drafted No. 2 by the Grizzlies in 2019. He reportedly earns $12.1 million for an undisclosed number of years. Morant has a sneaker line, one which has replaced the popular Kyrie Irving shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nike Ja 1 was released in April 2023 at supposedly $110 a pair. It went up to $400 for the “Midnight” version. Fans are expecting other colorways of Morant’s first shoe will be around what the “Swoosh” promised in their commercials.

After Ja Morant’s first gun-toting incident, Nike stood by him by releasing this statement (via Shams Charania):

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nike statement on Ja Morant: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.” Nike statement on Ja Morant: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

The two-time All-Star sought help in a counseling facility in Florida. He then met with Adam Silver to show remorse for what he did and vowed to be better.

A little over two months later, Morant was back at it again. “G12” was caught on Instagram Live flexing yet another gun with friend Davonte Pack. The Memphis Grizzlies promptly suspended him from any team activity. The NBA, meanwhile, conducted its investigation and waited for the finals to be over before announcing the punishment.

After Silver handed out the punishment, Nike continued its patronage of Ja Morant (via Ramona Shelburne):

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”



(h/t Nike will not cut ties with Ja Morant“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”(h/t @ramonashelburne Nike will not cut ties with Ja Morant “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”(h/t @ramonashelburne ) https://t.co/yHQ2Wj2dpk

The firm’s decision not to cut ties with him should be great news for Morant. He already lost $668, 659 after he was suspended for eight games in the first gun-toting incident. The former Rookie of the Year could lose as much as $7.6 million for the 25-game suspension, per Spotrac.

The Memphis Grizzlies could trade up to look for a top point guard following Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension

The Memphis Grizzlies own the No. 25, 45 and 56 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. If they want to get a point guard who can potentially make an immediate impact, they may have to trade up.

Tyus Jones, Ja Morant’s backup over the past two seasons, has been superb in the electric point guard’s absence. Jones will also be an unrestricted free agent next season, so Memphis’ need to get a top playmaker is even more pressing.

To land in the Top 10 or 15, the Grizzlies may have to give up more than just the 25th pick of this year’s draft. They could add another first-round pick (2024 or 2025) to get the deal done.

Some of the names to consider are Anthony Black, Cason Wallace and Jason Hood-Schifino. Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson are likely not making it out of the Top 5.

Also read: “Best news I’ve heard in months”: Fans react as Ja Morant unfollows Davonte Pack on social media

Poll : 0 votes