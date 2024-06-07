Jalen Green and Draya Michele turn up in matching outfits to support 'One of Wun' hitmaker Gunna's fashion venture

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, were spotted in matching outfits supporting rapper Gunna's fashion venture "P by Gunna" at its launch on Wednesday. Green and Michele wore matching gray shirts with "Sex Ed" written on them and took to Instagram to share snaps at the event.

"Congrats @gunna on your clothing line @pbygunna," Michele captioned her story with the rapper.

Draya Michele's Instagram story

This came days after Jalen Green and Draya Michele welcomed a child together. Though Michele took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby, Green has not yet publicly commented on the birth of his child.

Green discussed expecting the baby in an interview after the Houston Rockets' blowout win against the Washington Wizards on 19 March, in which he matched his career-high 42 points.

The Rockets guard mentioned his "family" and his "baby" when asked about what drove him to put up some of his best performances in recent games.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele welcome their daughter

After ending his 2023-24 NBA season on a high note, Jalen Green welcomed a daughter with Draya Michele on Mother's Day 2024. Michele took to Instagram to announce it and recalled a sad incident that occurred on the same meaningful date three years ago.

Mother's Day 2021 was significant for Michele as her father passed away on that day. However, the same day has now created a new cherished memory after the birth of her daughter.

"In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. 🩶 Love + Light everyone," Michele captioned.

Draya Michele became a third-time mother after the birth of her daughter with Jalen Green. She has two other children from previous relationships: Kniko Howard, who is around the same age as Green; and Jru Scandrick (7), whom she had with former NFL player Orlando Lee Scandrick.

Meanwhile, Green had reportedly fathered his first child just three months before welcoming his daughter with Michele. According to TMZ, the Rockets star fathered a child born on Feb. 12 with California student Myah Iakopo, who he did not have a serious relationship with.