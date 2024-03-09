What is Draya Michele’s net worth? A closer look at the earnings of Jalen Green’s baby mama

Draya Michele has a net worth of $600,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained fame as a cast member of the VH1 reality series "Basketball Wives LA" from 2011 to 2015.

Draya, a multifaceted talent, has made significant strides in the entertainment industry as a reality TV star, model, actress, producer, and fashion designer. Born Andraya Michele Howard on January 23, 1985, in Reading, Pennsylvania, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the media with her diverse portfolio of accomplishments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michele has also showcased her talents in acting, with over 15 credits to her name in both films and television series. Alongside her entertainment career, she has delved into fashion by launching successful clothing lines like Mint Swimwear, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco.

When Draya announced that she was pregnant on Women's Day (Friday, March 8, 2024), netizens speculated on who the father of the unborn baby might be. Since last year, there have been strong rumors suggesting that Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele were dating.

On March 8, 2024, Draya took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her third child. She did not explicitly mention the father of her child in the post. Some indications pointed to Jalen Green being the father of Draya's child. Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma congratulated Jalen Green and Draya and tagged them in the comments section of the Basketball Wives alum's Instagram post.

Furthermore, Kyle Kuzma's comment, "It’s up familyyy," seemingly confirmed that the 22-year-old Houston Rockets guard is expecting a child with Draya.

Draya Michele has two sons from previous relationships

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are expecting their first daughter together. Michele already has two sons from previous relationships. As reported by Sportskeeda, Michele's first son, Kniko Howard, was reportedly born in 2002, making him nearly the same age as Green.

Rumors once circulated that Gilbert Arenas is Howard's father, but Michele has confirmed that this is untrue. Howard's father, known as Kniko Sr., hails from Pennsylvania and is employed as a barber, following a period of incarceration.

Additionally, Michele shares a son with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick, a cornerback for 12 seasons, who was born in 2016. Although the duration of their relationship spanned almost three years, it remains unclear who has custody of their child.