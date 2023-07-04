James Harden spotted partying with Devin Booker & other celebrities on 4th of July: Photos, stars & more

James Harden donned an all-white fit to attend billionaire Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party. Every year, Rubin gathers some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment for a party that lasts from sundown to sunup. The high-profile event drew numerous figures from Jay Z to Tom Brady.

This year, several NBA players were in attendance, notably James Harden, who was pictured alongside Devin Booker and Tom Brady at one point during the evening. In addition, Harden also was pictured speaking to Rubin, who at one point owned 10% of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While his attendance at the party was expected to be purely for fun, fans couldn't help but speculate as to the one-on-one conversation between the two. With all of the offseason rumors regarding Harden parting ways with the 76ers, many wondered whether more was at play during their private chat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, unless either of the two were to speak about the situation – which is unlikely to happen– we have no way of knowing the subjects discussed. Given the fact that James Harden has a reputation for enjoying the party scene, his attendance didn't surprise many.

Check out some photos of Harden and other NBA stars in attendance at the party below before we take a look at other notable athletes in attendance.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral James Harden hanging out with Tom Brady and Devin Booker James Harden hanging out with Tom Brady and Devin Booker https://t.co/nZY8xdAsQm

Other notable NBA stars and celebrities in attendance besides James Harden

In addition to James Harden, several notable NBA stars were also in attendance, including Devin Booker. The party also featured Joel Embiid and Kyle Kuzma, who were both photographed alongside guests.

There were also a number of other professional athletes in attendance, from soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe to retired NFL legend Tom Brady. When it came to celebrities, Rubin also made sure to pack the house with a number of big-name stars.

2022 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

(Suggested Reading: Looking at the top five landing spots for James Harden)

Photographed at the event was none other than hip hop icon-turned-business mogul Jay Z, and his wife, Beyonce, as well as box office star Leonardo DiCaprio.

TMZ also reported a number of high-profile celebrities who were also at the event, including actor Ben Affleck, who attended with Jennifer Lopez. In addition, Justin Bieber attended with his wife, with many young stars also dressed up, including rapper Jack Harlow and comedian Druski.

The event remains one of the most highly anticipated, and most exclusive, events of the year, marking a big summer tradition for those who are invited.

(Suggested Reading: What adding James Harden would mean for the LA Clippers)

Poll : 0 votes