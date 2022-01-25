3 ways James Harden can turn around his season for the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has been having a tough go lately.

The NBA superstar, playing in his 13th season, is averaging his lowest points per game (22.7) total since his third season 10 years ago. His 41.9% shooting percentage is the worst since his rookie season. And despite many other numbers being on his career level, the 33.8% from the arc could be a major reason the Brooklyn Nets won't win the NBA championship.

Though the Nets are just half a game out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, 29-17 was not their expected record at this juncture. While much of the dysfunction on the floor can be attributed to Kyrie Irving's home absence with respect to continuity, something just isn't right with Harden.

Can these things be fixed?

Maybe.

Here are three reasons why.

Kess Express @RealCodyMallory Kyrie Irving giving away game worn shoes, James Harden taking selfies



Remmeber when we were told they are selfish/toxic individuals??

Kyrie Irving giving away game worn shoes, James Harden taking selfies Remmeber when we were told they are selfish/toxic individuals?? https://t.co/cMCX2AzdRn

James Harden

James Harden is a nine-time NBA All-Star, has won the MVP and Sixth Man of the Year award, has been NBA Player of the Week 30 times, has led the league in assists once and is a three-time scoring leader.

He is one of the more prolific playmakers of our time, and the most prominent name when mentioning who is most effective off isolation. He is a bully with the ball, will find the open man when double teams appear, rebounds with the best guards and is rarely seen as an emotional player.

He keeps it cool like an NFL quarterback does to maintain the focus needed to win.

While we are in the throes of his career individual accomplishments, Harden and the Nets are expected to maintain an elite team profile throughout the season regardless of what adversity is before them.

That will all be difficult as the Nets figure out how to gather a semblance of consistency with Kyrie Irving sitting out home games. Despite being one of the highest-scoring guards in NBA history, the man they call "The Beard" is underachieving even with the absence of Kevin Durant.

What is up?

Is there an underlying issue with the Nets?

Yes.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "Offensively, we're not worried at all. It's our defense"



James Harden knows he needs to be a little more aggressive offensively, but the Nets have more issues to work on "Offensively, we're not worried at all. It's our defense"James Harden knows he needs to be a little more aggressive offensively, but the Nets have more issues to work on https://t.co/tR82zE9Yo0

Brooklyn Nets

As talk of the Brooklyn Nets focused on forming the Big Three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there was a league-wide excitement. It was a mix of unique yet effective styles that would wreak havoc on any NBA defense. Fans of the NBA clamor for passionate greatness, and the three players are currently in the league's top 10.

Steve Nash, the Nets' 2nd year coach, is figuring it out the same as any other young coach, yet his inexperience in dealing with the turmoil in Brooklyn is glaring.

The defensive struggles most assumed Brooklyn would have are smacking them in the face as well. While the Nets' defensive rating of 109.7 is in the middle of the NBA pack, to win a championship this season, that number must get better.

Having a stellar offense will not be enough to take Brooklyn to the pinnacle. So, this all begins from within as with any other unit, and Harden has to step up and provide the production his is known for.

The question is how?

Channeling the offense he provided in Houston with Mike D'Antoni

Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D'Antoni has a reputation for applying pressure to any game from the offensive end. Both Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash (two) and James Harden have taken home the MVP award under D'Antoni.

Harden averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6 rebounds in his nine seasons in Houston. While it's obvious those numbers would drop from the scoring end, shaving 7 points from his time in Houston may be a bit too much.

The Nets have to find a way to do whatever it takes defensively while intimidatingly outscoring teams every night simply through their superstar might. Or why else does D'Antoni have a job?

Finding chemistry with his teammates the rest of the year

While Kevin Durant is out rehabbing an MCL injury, James Harden has to power up. No one can tell him how much he is valued as a leader but himself. As LeBron James and Steph Curry battle for the NBA scoring title, a name that should enter the scoring supremacy competition is Harden.

He'll have every opportunity to score even as defenses seek to double him in games Kyrie Irving isn't permitted to play. With Durant out, Harden's responsibility to his team is one he cannot take for granted. It will be up to him to be the Nets' chief playmaker.

While Durant and Irving can get to any spot on the floor without a point guard to guide them, players like Patty Mills and Joe Harris will rely on Harden to find them in their comfortable shooting spots. When the offense staggers and stalls, it is up to Harden to encourage his teammates to step up as much as he tells himself to.

Do what superstars do

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden tonight:



37 PTS

10 REB

11 AST

13-24 FG

4-8 3P



It’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. James Harden tonight:37 PTS10 REB11 AST13-24 FG4-8 3PIt’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. https://t.co/HSmggkVlm5

Superstars are expected to show and prove their talented weight in the moment with no excuses. This is that moment for James Harden. Steve Nash and Harden are complaining to refs and anyone else in earshot that Harden simply isn't getting the calls he needs to be effective in the flow of the game.

This was all expected as the NBA changed the rules of how a player can engage a defender when attempting to score. Harden was the player most spoke about who would be affected. If the Nets are to ascend to where they desire, Harden must cast aside what the NBA has mandated and adapt.

Rumors of him and Ben Simmons swapping teams are growing louder.

So will Harden step up and take what the Nets assume is theirs when the heat becomes the hottest he's had to endure?

He's been to the NBA Finals against LeBron James with Durant and Russell Westbrook, so shouldn't he understand what he has to do in the prime of his career?

Maybe, yet expect "The Beard" to be that guy.

Why?

He has to be that guy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Will James Harden turn it around? No shot. Too much is going on in Brookyn. Yes of course. This will be a Nets success story. 0 votes so far