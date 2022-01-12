NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers waiting on James Harden, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal to be available to trade Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers is the biggest name available on the trade market as the Feb. 10 deadline approaches. However, team president Daryl Morey will only make a deal if certain superstars become available.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, many people around the league believe Morey is waiting for players like James Harden, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal to be available. As flawed as he is, Simmons is still an elite defender and may work in a certain system.

"After all, many have suspected that Morey would rather wait for the Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or even James Harden types," Amick wrote.

Harden will be a free agent this summer if he chooses to opt out of his contract and could reunite with his former Houston Rockets general manager in Philly via a sign-and-trade. Beal can also opt out of his deal with the Washington Wizards this summer.

Meanwhile, Lillard has been linked to a Ben Simmons trade since the offseason. But with Lillard asserting his loyalty to Portland, it would take a lot of work and convincing to get a deal done.

To make matters even more complicated, the Sixers also want to include Tobias Harris in any deal involving Simmons. Harris still has a contract worth $79.4 million for the next two years.

Other teams showing interest in Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has not played this season as he continues to sit out after requesting a trade in the offseason. Simmons also wants out of Philadelphia and the Sixers star has several suitors around the league, as per Sam Amick.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are one of the teams recently rumored to be interested in acquiring Simmons. John Collins is reportedly unhappy with his role in Atlanta and could be looking for a new home. Collins is still playing remarkably for the Hawks, but the team is currently out of the playoff picture in the East.

Hawks Nation @HawksNationCP What would a Ben Simmons trade package look like for the Hawks? What would a Ben Simmons trade package look like for the Hawks? https://t.co/8sYfspuutY

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline with players such as Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert available. Sabonis is a two-time All-Star, while Turner and LeVert definitely have All-Star potential. But does Simmons want to play in Indiana?

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look like legitimate playoff contenders this season. However, the team can still improve, and they will certainly be better with Simmons at the point. Minnesota has reportedly offered every package available not involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral “From what I understand, the Wolves have pretty much offered every asset package they could possibly offer for Ben Simmons, except for Anthony Edwards and Karl Towns”



- Brian Windhorst

(h/t HoopsHype) “From what I understand, the Wolves have pretty much offered every asset package they could possibly offer for Ben Simmons, except for Anthony Edwards and Karl Towns”- Brian Windhorst(h/t HoopsHype) https://t.co/cqvPfZ1ipX

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers were actively involved in trade talks with the Sixers earlier in the season about a possible deal for Simmons. Portland reportedly offered CJ McCollum, a first-round pick and either Anfernee Simons or Nassir Little. With Lillard confirming that he wants to stay in Portland, a Simmons-for-Lillard deal is off the table.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are once again heading towards a rebuild with all of their players reportedly available, even De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Sacramento does offer more upside in a possible Simmons deal. But just like in Indiana, does Simmons want to play for the Kings?

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck The Kings are now reportedly open to making De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers' preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… The Kings are now reportedly open to making De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers' preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…

