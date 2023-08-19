Japan vs Slovenia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up

Japan and Slovenia are set to face off on Saturday, August 19, in their final tune-up game before the 2023 FIBA World Cup next week. Both teams are looking to end their schedule with a win. Japan is coming off a loss against France while Slovenia was battered by the United States.

The Five Reds put up a great fight against France on Thursday in Tokyo. They were just down by five points after the first half but Les Bleus pulled away in the third quarter to get the 88-70 win. Keisei Tominaga had a game-high 20 points for Japan.

Meanwhile, Slovenia was without Luka Doncic in their game against Team USA in Spain last Saturday. Gregor Glas was the only Slovenian to score in double-digits with 14 points in their 92-62 loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Why she being so dramatic" - Hilarious Sage Steele memes erupt as analyst leaves ESPN to exercise first amendment rights 'more freely'

2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game preview

Japan has had a pretty solid preparation for the World Cup. They are one of the tournament's host nations and will be eager to make an impression. They are also looking to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing with the best record among Asian teams.

Slovenia, on the other hand, was dealt an injury blow to Vlatko Cancar during their tune-up games. Luka Doncic will have to carry the team even more if they want to come out of their group and qualify for the second round of the World Cup. Slovenia have only won two of their six tune-up games heading into Saturday.

Also Read: Massive loss for Canada as Jamal Murray set to miss FIBA World Cup 2023

Japan vs Slovenia prediction

It could be an even matchup between Japan and Slovenia considering how they played in the past couple of weeks. Slovenia has the star power advantage with Luka Doncic, who will likely lead his nation to win over the Five Reds.

Japan's roster

Seiya Ando

Matthew Aquino

Yudai Baba

Aki Chambers

Luke Evans

Nick Fazekas

Shuta Hara

Tenketsu Harimoto

Josh Hawkinson

Makoto Hiejima

Soichiro Inoue

Akira Jacobs

Ren Kanechika

Koya Kawamata

Yuki Kawamura

Yuya Nagayoshi

Yudai Nishida, Yutaro Suda

Kai Toews, Yuki Togashi

Keisei Tominaga

Hugh Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe

Hirotaki Yoshii

Slovenia's roster

Jaka Blazic

Jokib Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Also Read: Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? Exploring the personal life of the popular NBA analyst

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)