Japan vs Slovenia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up

Japan and Slovenia are set to face off on Saturday, August 19, in their final tune-up game before the 2023 FIBA World Cup next week. Both teams are looking to end their schedule with a win. Japan is coming off a loss against France while Slovenia was battered by the United States.
The Five Reds put up a great fight against France on Thursday in Tokyo. They were just down by five points after the first half but Les Bleus pulled away in the third quarter to get the 88-70 win. Keisei Tominaga had a game-high 20 points for Japan.
Meanwhile, Slovenia was without Luka Doncic in their game against Team USA in Spain last Saturday. Gregor Glas was the only Slovenian to score in double-digits with 14 points in their 92-62 loss.
2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game preview
Japan has had a pretty solid preparation for the World Cup. They are one of the tournament's host nations and will be eager to make an impression. They are also looking to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing with the best record among Asian teams.
Slovenia, on the other hand, was dealt an injury blow to Vlatko Cancar during their tune-up games. Luka Doncic will have to carry the team even more if they want to come out of their group and qualify for the second round of the World Cup. Slovenia have only won two of their six tune-up games heading into Saturday.
Japan vs Slovenia prediction
It could be an even matchup between Japan and Slovenia considering how they played in the past couple of weeks. Slovenia has the star power advantage with Luka Doncic, who will likely lead his nation to win over the Five Reds.
Japan's roster
- Seiya Ando
- Matthew Aquino
- Yudai Baba
- Aki Chambers
- Luke Evans
- Nick Fazekas
- Shuta Hara
- Tenketsu Harimoto
- Josh Hawkinson
- Makoto Hiejima
- Soichiro Inoue
- Akira Jacobs
- Ren Kanechika
- Koya Kawamata
- Yuki Kawamura
- Yuya Nagayoshi
- Yudai Nishida, Yutaro Suda
- Kai Toews, Yuki Togashi
- Keisei Tominaga
- Hugh Watanabe
- Yuta Watanabe
- Hirotaki Yoshii
Slovenia's roster
- Jaka Blazic
- Jokib Cebasek
- Ziga Dimec
- Luka Doncic
- Zoran Dragic
- Gregor Glas
- Gregor Hrovat
- Aleksej Nikolic
- Bine Prepelic
- Klemen Prepelic
- Ziga Samar
- Mike Tobey
