“Jayson Tatum is the Lamborghini with the shiny rims… Jaylen Brown is that F350” - Former NBA champion questions the Boston Celtics’ stance on Jaylen Brown, says the Tatum-Brown duo have the same production

Jaylen Brown's name has been floated in several trade rumors recently, notably in a deal for Kevin Durant. But Kendrick Perkins is starting to question why the Boston Celtics are always quick to include Brown in a deal.

Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player

Boston's 2021-22 season did not end the way they wanted, even though it could be seen by many as a success. Despite holding a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals, they lost three straight to the Golden State Warriors.

Brown was a big part of their success, even though most of the credit has gone to Jayson Tatum. However, he has been linked to a trade for Durant.

It was reported that the Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White, and draft considerations for the two-time NBA champ but the Nets refused. They want Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart included in the deal.

Perkins is not thrilled with Brown being included in these trade talks. He believes Brown's production rate is the same as Tatum's.

On "Swagu and Perk," he said:

"Jaylen underappreciated Brown, who was the best player in the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics I'll tell you that damn much.

"Here's the problem that I have. Every time it's a trade and it's something that need to be done, you can't keep bringing up Jaylen Brown name because sooner or later those apologies, he ain't gonna believe that no more."

After saying that Brown needs more respect and is perhaps starting to not take the apology, he continued:

"They gonna have to trade Jaylen Brown because I feel like as of right now the trust has been broken.

"I get it, man, it's a business. If KD on the market and you think KD could win you a championship in the New England era, they call themselves 'city of champions,' and I know the Celtics franchise is all about hanging banners. I get all that.

"But why are they so quick to trade Jaylen Brown? Is Jaylen Brown really the guy that they really should be looking to trade?"

Marcus "Swagu" Spears interrupted by saying he has the same reservations. When asked if they will be trading "the right one," Perk continued:

"You know what? Let me tell you. You basically get the same production out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But see, Jayson Tatum is the Lamborghini with the shiny rims on it that's parked in the garage.

"So when I say that I mean his game is flashy. He bout to give you the hesi to the step-back to the pull-up is it's pretty. Fade aways over both shoulders but Jaylen Brown is that F350."

There has been no new report since the Nets demanded for Smart. However, it seems like Boston is committed to making a deal

The Boston Celtics believe Durant can take them over the final hurdle

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics put together an exceptional run in the 2022 playoffs, sweeping Durant to get to the finals. However, they believe KD will boost their chances of winning it all.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics have a "tremendous interest" in acquiring KD.

"They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle."

"They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle." The Boston Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania

Boston indicated an interest in KD four weeks after the Nets forward requested to be traded. They were not seen as one of his landing spots, but look the favorite to acquire his services as things stand.

NBA analysts have given different takes on what it would mean for the Boston Celtics. Their chances of winning the championship will undoubtedly improve further.

Shannon Sharpe has urged the Celtics to jump at the deal if giving smart will guarantee the acquisition. However, Jalen Rose has pointed out that Tatum's role in the team will be depleted to an extent.

