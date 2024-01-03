Jayson Tatum's pre-game fashion flourish: Rocks and styles $300 jacket in Oklahoma

Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum was stylishly prepared for the cold as they went to Oklahoma City on Tuesday to play the Thunder at the Paycom Center.

The 25-year-old forward was spotted wearing a white Diet Start Monday Lightning Puffer Jacket as they headed to the game venue for their battle of top Eastern and Western Conference teams.

As per online clothing store Relapse, the Diet Start Monday Lightning Puffer Jacket costs $300. It features a custom embroidered lightning bolt design all over, giving it a distinct look with an embroidered brand logo on the chest area and a large cracked print logo at the back.

While he looked dapper before the game, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics were left wrinkled after losing to the Thunder, 127-123.

Boston made a last-ditch effort in the fourth quarter, rallying from as much 18 points down to come within two points, 121-119, with 41 seconds left, but their push fell short as the home team held on for the victory.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way the Celtics with 34 points and 10 rebounds while Jayson Tatum finished with a near triple double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The loss dropped them to 26-7 for the season, still the best record in the East.

For OKC, it was All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who top-scored with a game-high 36 points, with Josh Giddey adding 23 markers. The Thunder improved to 23-9 with the win.

Jayson Tatum say ultimate goal for him is winning a championship with Boston

Playing in the NBA for seven years now with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has steadily willed his way into becoming one of the marquee names in the NBA, earning many personal accolades along the way.

But while he has established a solid individual career, the former Duke player's ultimate goal is to bring another title to the city of Boston.

Speaking on the Point Forward podcast of former NBA players Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, ‘JT’ shared how a primary motivation for him in his career is doing his part in winning for Celtics an NBA title.

“Honestly, I didn’t understand how special of a place Boston was until I got here," Tatum said. "I didn’t like Boston. I felt like them beating the Rams ended being the reason the Rams ended up leaving. They beat Kobe in ‘08, so I was sick about that.”

“But this is a special place. They love their sports teams, they love their guys," Tatum added. "I feel like they’ve been embraced, I feel like they’ve accepted me as one of their guys. There’s a sense of pride, there’s an edge you have to have to play here. I can only imagine the love, the reception, if you hung one of those banners up. It would be incredible — it’s going to be incredible. I know it.”

Jayson Tatum came close to realizing his championship goal for the Celtics when they reached the NBA Finals in 2022. Unfortunately, they fell short in their push, losing to the Golden State Warriors, 4-2.