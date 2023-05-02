Jimmy Butler injury update: Miami Heat star 'moving well' as per NBA insider

The latest Jimmy Butler injury update is very optimistic. According to Jarden Greenberg, the Miami Heat star participated in the shootaround and is moving well. However, his status for Game 2 hasn't been confirmed yet.

Butler injured his ankle while driving to the basket with 5:05 left in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. Considering how important he is to the team, the Heat will need him to recover if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The six-time All-Star has been the best player in the 2023 NBA playoffs so far. He has shown no signs of slowing down after eliminating the heavily-favored Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, but may miss a few games due to his ankle injury.

The latest Jimmy Butler injury update is positive, but he may still miss a few games of the series

The latest Jimmy Butler injury update comes seven hours before the tip-off. His status for Game 2 remains unclear, although the Miami Heat guard will do his best to play in the game.

Reporter Jared Greenberg posted an optimistic update ahead of the second game of the series:

"I have learned that Jimmy Butler (right ankle) was a participant in Heat shootaround," Greenberg tweeted. "People who were on the MSG floor tell me he was moving well however we won’t know until later today if Butler will be able to play in Game 2."

Butler is listed as questionable on the official injury report, and the Heat have treated his ankle as a day-to-day injury. Due to this, his status for the next game against the New York Knicks will likely be decided shortly before it starts.

Considering that the Heat superstar hobbled in the last few minutes of Game 1, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed the second game. He helped Miami take a 1-0 series lead, which is why he can afford to get extra rest.

After Game 2, the two teams will take a longer break as the third game of the series will be played on Saturday.

The Jimmy Butler injury update is optimistic, but still not very clear (Image via Getty Images)

Butler is averaging a league-leading 35.5 points per game this postseason. His efficiency is off the charts as he's converted 58.5% of his total field goals, and 42.9% of long-range shots.

The Heat star spent 43 minutes on the floor during Game 1, recording a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. He also added four assists and two steals to his final stat line.

