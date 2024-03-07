Jimmy Butler rocking Camila Cabello's gift leaves NBA fans buzzing: "Rachel Nichols punching the air rn"

NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler rocked the special Miami jersey given to him by American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello as he boarded the team plane for Dallas, and it sent NBA fans buzzing on social media.

Ahead of the Heat game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Cabello, the artist behind the hit song “Havana,” gifted Butler with a Miami jersey bearing the No. 22 on the back and the words “I Luv It,” believed to be the title of her next single.

The 34-year-old NBA star wore the jersey as he did pregame warm-ups and after as they headed to Dallas to play the Mavericks on Thursday.

NBA fans took notice of Butler’s gesture and shared their thoughts on social media.

Below are some of their reactions on Instagram:

Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat look to continue to roll in game against Dallas

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat seek to win their third straight game when they take on the Mavericks in a road game on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Heat, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record. They will look to extend their winning run and fortify their push for a top half finish in the conference as the regular season hits the homestretch.

Miami is coming off a 118-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, where Jimmy Butler starred, scoring 15 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. His biggest shot came with 22 seconds remaining in the game, when he connected on his only 3-pointer for the night to put the game away.

The six-time NBA All-Star also had eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of play.

Also scoring in double-digits for the Heat in the win were Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson with 18 and Terry Rozier 17. Caleb Martin had 15 and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 11 points.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the win and what it meant for their thrust moving forward.

“These next 21 games, there's probably going to be a lot of these. It's just the way it's going right now. Everybody's fighting for playoff positioning.”

“We just do whatever's necessary right now.”

The Heat are on a impressive roll of late, winning 11 of their last 14 games to will themselves into the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Prior to that, they lost seven straight.

Jimmy Butler has been leading the way for the team in the current season, posting averages of 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.9 minutes in 41 games.

The Heat are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season as eighth seeds.