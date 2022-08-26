Joel Embiid, Chet Holmgren, and more: 4 high draft picks that lost their first year to injuries

Chet Holmgren, the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will miss the upcoming season with a foot injury. The OKC Thunder big suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am game last week in Seattle. Holmgren was guarding LeBron James in transition early in the game and rolled his right foot after an awkward landing.

It was an unfortunate incident for Holmgren, whose NBA debut was highly awaited. He was impressive during the Summer League and the pro-am games he was participating in, alongside veteran NBA players, this summer.

Several other top picks in recent years have unfortunately missed their first year in the league due to injuries. Here's a look at five notable names that faced the same fate as Chet Holmgren.

#1 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid in action during a Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

Joel Embiid has had one of the most unfortunate starts to any NBA career. Drafted with the third pick in 2014, Embiid missed his first season as he underwent surgery to repair a broken navicular bone. The surgery took place six days before the draft. The Cameroonian was set to make his debut the following year but sustained a stress fracture in his right foot in August 2015. He had to undergo surgery again.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Only one rookie has EVER scored more points per minute than Joel Embiid is scoring this season Only one rookie has EVER scored more points per minute than Joel Embiid is scoring this season 👀 https://t.co/36StvhARHI

Embiid finally made his debut in October 2016. He has made a remarkable turnaround by earning five All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors. Over the past few years, he has become a perennial MVP candidate and is one of the favorites to win it next season.

#2 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin warms up before a game.

The LA Clippers selected Blake Griffin with the first overall pick in 2009. Griffin suffered a knee injury days before the Clippers' season opener in a preseason game. The forward underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a non-displaced stress fracture in his left patella.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife In case you forgot how good & exciting rookie Blake Griffin was.



22.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 50% FG



Some of his best games:

47 PTS (19/24 FG) 14 REB

44 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST

35 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST

33 PTS (14/19 FG) 17 REB, 10 AST



In case you forgot how good & exciting rookie Blake Griffin was. 22.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 50% FGSome of his best games:47 PTS (19/24 FG) 14 REB44 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST35 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST33 PTS (14/19 FG) 17 REB, 10 AST https://t.co/V0KqGoAZPQ

Griffin was expected to be back by January 2010. However, he didn't recover well and needed surgery again. This ended any hopes of him making his debut the year he was drafted.

Blake Griffin bounced back the following year, though, winning the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He has featured in six All-Star games and earned five All-NBA selections in his career so far.

#3 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons after a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Ben Simmons, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, faced a similar fate to his former co-star Joel Embiid. Simmons sustained a foot injury during a Philadelphia 76ers' training session and missed his first season in the league.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6 years ago today

The 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020.

6 years ago todayThe 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020. https://t.co/05zBXfU8hN

The Australian guard was solid in his debut season the following year and was selected as the rookie of the year. Simmons has played in three All-Star games and has earned two All-Defensive First Team nods in his career so far.

#4 Julius Randle

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The LA Lakers selected Julius Randle with the seventh pick in the 2014 draft. Unlike the players mentioned above, Randle did make his debut the year he was drafted. However, it only lasted 14 minutes. He broke his right tibia and had to undergo surgery. Randle eventually missed the rest of the season.

The forward returned to play 81 games the following season. He hasn't missed more than 10 games in any season since then, displaying remarkable durability. During the 2020-21 season, Randle became an All-Star and was selected as the most improved player of the year.

#5 Greg Oden

Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

Greg Oden, the first overall selection in the 2007 draft, had one of the most unfortunate NBA careers ever. Injuries bugged him since his first season in the league, and he eventually had to quit playing professionally in 2016. Injuries were a concern for the then-top prospect since his college days at Ohio State.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Greg Oden signed with Miami Heat. Anthony Davis played more minutes as a rookie last season than Oden has in his entire career. Greg Oden signed with Miami Heat. Anthony Davis played more minutes as a rookie last season than Oden has in his entire career.

Injuries followed him into the NBA as well. He underwent microfracture surgery on his ailing right knee in 2007, which ruled him out for the season. Oden played 61 games the following season. Oden sustained multiple knee injuries within the first two months of the 2009-10 season. His career never really picked up. Oden played only 105 games across three seasons in the league between 2007 and 2014.

