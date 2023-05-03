Joel Embiid injury update: Philadelphia 76ers star set to return in Game 2 vs Celtics

Freshly crowned MVP Joel Embiid is set to return in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Embiid hasn't played since Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a sprained right knee.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Embiid is on track to play for Game 2 as long as there aren't any setbacks. Charania noted that the MVP turned to the his Sixers teammate after his win was announced and said, 'I'm back.'

Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: "I'm back."

Embiid was listed as doubtful ahead of Game 1 on Monday before the medical staff ruled him out before tipoff. The Sixers were able to keep the game close, led by James Harden, who returned to his MVP form and hit the go-ahead shot with 8.4 seconds left.

Harden finished the game with 45 points and six assists in Philly's 119-115 win. Paul Reed had an amirable effort in place of Embiid by getting a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points, while De'Anthony Melton scored 17 points off the bench.

Joel Embiid wins MVP

After two years of coming in as the runner-up to Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid finally won his first MVP award. Embiid edged out Jokic, who came in second in the voting. It has been quite a journey for the Philadelphia 76ers superstar, from a teenager in Africa to being one of the best players in the NBA.

"It's been a long time coming," Embiid said. "A lot of hard work. I've been through a lot. I'm not just talking about basketball. I'm talking about my life, my story, where I come from, how I got here and what it took for me to be here." (h/t NBA.com)

Embiid had the best season of his career, winning his second consecutive scoring crown. He finished the campaign averaging 33.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while also providing one of the best individual defenses in the league.

How many Sixers players have won MVP?

Joel Embiid became the fifth player in Philadelphia 76ers franchise history to win the MVP award. Wilt Chamberlain won the MVP three times during his career in Philly, while teammates Julius Erving and Moses Malone won the award in 1981 and 1983, respectively.

Before Embiid, Allen Iverson was the last Sixer to win MVP in 2001. Iverson led the Sixers to the NBA Finals that season, but came up short against the mighty LA Lakers. Embiid will look to take Philly back to the NBA Finals if they can come out of the East this postseason.

