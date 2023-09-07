“Jokic really has this man reevaluating”: Fans hilariously go after Anthony Davis as ‘yearly’ report of him wanting to play power forward emerges 

Anthony Davis has reportedly made it clear to Rob Pelinka and the rest of the LA Lakers staff that he doesn't want to primarily play in the center position next season. The news comes on the heels of Davis playing a reported 99% of his minutes at the center position during the 2022-23 season.

While his play was impressive, and he rose to the occasion in the playoffs posting some ludicrous stat lines in the process, he wants to play the four more often. According to a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis has made his case to the LA Lakers' front office heading into training camp.

Although players won't report to training camp for several more weeks, Anthony Davis has seemingly jumped out ahead of the situation for this season. With the recent acquisition of Christian Wood on top of the acquisition of Jaxon Hayes, Davis seems eager to work his way back to the power forward position.

NBA fans were quick to respond to the situation, cracking jokes about Davis being unable to keep up with Nikola Jokic and other NBA centers. Check out some of the funniest below.

Anthony Davis and the ongoing position battle

For years now, Anthony Davis has made it clear that he prefers to play in the power forward position. After spending arguably some of the most impressive years of his career playing there, he has become comfortable in the role. But he's also maintained that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Back in 2019, when Anthony Davis joined the LA Lakers, he spoke to media members at his introductory press conference. At the time, he was open about his desire to play power forward, saying:

“I like playing the four. I’m not even going to sugarcoat it. I like playing the four. I don’t really like playing the five. If it comes down to it, coach, and you need me to play the five, then I’ll play the five.”

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

At the time, Rob Pelinka, who was also on stage at the event, explained that the team didn't want Davis to play the five. The way he looked at things, it was better for Davis' longevity if he played at the four spot.

“We want a decade of dominance out of him here, right? So we got to do what’s best for his body, and having him bang against the biggest centers in the West every night is not what’s best for his body or for our team and the franchise.”

While Davis has had stretches where he plays in the power forward spot with the Lakers, last season saw him largely play the center role. Whether or not that changes this season with the Lakers' recent additions, only time will tell.