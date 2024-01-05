Jonathan Kuminga landing spots: 3 coaches who can bring the best out of disgruntled Warriors youngster amid Steve Kerr unrest

During the Golden State Warriors' 130-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Jonathan Kuminga only logged 19 minutes of action. In those limited minutes, he dropped 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

As he was left on the bench during the team's collapse, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Kuminga being frustrated with Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead and were outscored by the Nuggets 36-20. With some NBA fans wondering what led to Kerr's decision to bench Kuminga, the disgruntled Warriors forward was left wanting more.

As per Charania's report, the frustration can be taken from Kuminga's notion that Kerr is limiting his potential. This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points (50.6% shooting, including 28.0% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Here, let's look at the three NBA coaches who can bring the best out of Jonathan Kuminga.

Three NBA coaches who can bring the best out of Jonathan Kuminga

#3. Mark Daigneault - OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault

Starting with number three on the list is OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. The young coach has been at the helm since the 2020-21 season. This season, the Thunder are in second place (23-10) in the Western Conference standings due to the team's incredible play as of late.

His leadership and coaching style have brought the best out of the team's young players, which could work in Kuminga's favor. Their fast-paced brand of basketball and detailed attention at the defensive end fit the forward's aggressive and hustle mentality.

#2. Quin Snyder - Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks' Quin Snyder

Listed in second place is Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder. Originally known for his previous head coach tenure with the Utah Jazz, Snyder has transitioned well to his new team. He has successfully brought in his coaching philosophies of teamwork and collective shotmaking.

The Hawks could certainly use a player like Jonathan Kuminga, who can bring size and energy coming off the bench for the team. Pairing him with Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu can improve his knowledge and skill set on the court.

With almost similar playing styles, Snyder might bring the best out of Kuminga.

#1. Nick Nurse - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Nick Nurse

Lastly, Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse is at the top of the list. Nurse's defensive-minded coaching style from the Toronto Raptors has made an impressive impact on the 76ers this season. His utilization of the two-man action between Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid has been a huge asset.

The Warriors forward can be a versatile option for Nurse to utilize in the rotation with his size and wingspan. His untapped potential at the offensive and defensive end can finally shine through if placed under Nurse's system.