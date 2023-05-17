Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors: Top 5 teams where Warriors' forward can land next season 

The Golden State Warriors will have a very busy offseason as they look for answers by making changes, which could include Jonathan Kuminga. The young forward barely played for the team in the postseason and Golden State could start looking to market him as a trade asset in the offseason.

Kuminga played 67 games for the Warriors this season where he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The sophomore forward shot efficiently and made 52.5% of his shots from the field.

In the postseason, Kuminga was a different player, mostly because he wasn't utilized as much by the coaching staff. Jonathan only played ten games throughout the playoff run of the Warriors and averaged 3.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists while playing for 6.1 minutes.

With that said, let's take a look at five possible teams who could be willing to trade for the young prospect.

#5 Charlotte Hornets

Coming into the postseason, the Warriors lacked size and were often at a disadvantage when opposing teams decide to do damage inside. Although the team had Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, it wasn't enough to stop opposing teams to keep on exploiting their weakness.

Trading for Nick Richards could help their size concerns. Richards is also a better rebounder than Kuminga, which could be a better factor for the Warriors.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State could opt to pursue a more experienced player in the offseason moving forward. It's obvious that their youth have been put under pressure early in their careers and it hasn't helped their development. Trading Jonathan Kuminga for a player like Jae Crowder might just do the trick.

Crowder is more experienced and reliable on both ends of the floor. Kuminga, on the other hand, could serve as a backup for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#3 Miami Heat

Sticking to their small ball philosophy could do the trick for the Warriors. However, it shouldn't be just anyone, it has to be a player who has ample experience in being out of position at times.

Looking at the Miami Heat, the Warriors could initiate a trade for Kuminga in exchange for Caleb Martin. Kuminga could benefit in being in the Heat's environment where he'll have enough veterans around him.

#2 Indiana Pacers

Going back to the Warriors' lack of size, trading Jonathan Kuminga for a decent big man could do the trick. The Indiana Pacers is one team who could initiate a trade in the offseason to get the sophomore forward off their hands.

The Pacers have Daniel Theis, who is experienced enough to play alongside the Warriors' core. Kuminga, could have a bigger role in Indiana coming off the bench.

#1 LA Clippers

Jonathan Kuminga's lack of playing time this season wasn't his fault. The Warriors didn't build a team with size to help with their rebounding woes, but they have a chance to change it this summer.

Trading for Mason Plumlee is an option the Warriors could explore over the summer. Kuminga can add depth for the Clippers and become a significant role player in the process.

