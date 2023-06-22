"Jordan gonna take this personally" - NBA fans trash Brandon Miller for revealing MJ airballed free throw at Hornets draft workout

Brandon Miller, along with Scoot Henderson, is one of two prospects the Charlotte Hornets are considering with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Alabama Crimson Tide forward worked out with the Hornets ahead of the draft. Miller revealed that Hornets owner and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan airballed a free throw during the workout.

Speaking to SiriusXM NBA ahead of the draft, he stated:

"I was kind of talking trash back to him. I witnessed him airball a free throw, too. I always have that up against him. He's just old. It's him just being old."

Check out Brandon Miller's comments on Michael Jordan below:

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣



@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft “[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter”Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣 “[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter”Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft https://t.co/zl8IBnqQb6

Fans took to Twitter to react to Miller's comments. @goldenhour500 stated:

"Jordan gonna take this personally"

@Danizeh claimed that television personality and noted Michael Jordan won't be a fan of Miller:

"Skip about to hate Brandon Miller just cuz of this 😭😭"

@shmunked believes Miller does not want to play for the Charlotte Hornets:

"brudda doesn’t want to go to charlotte 🤣🤣"

@LylykStephen believes that his comments could the reason for a shift in the draft odds:

"Ah so THATS why the odds have them taking scoot now"

@MANOMAGlC invokved Miller's recent comments that Paul George was his pick for the greatest of all-time:

"And his “goat” once hit the side of the backboard in an elimination game"

@AlphaWaymund believes the franchise may be questioning Miller's basketball IQ:

"No wonder the hornets thinking scoot with number 2. They questioning his basketball iq. He first said pg his goat and now he gonna call the goat out for shooting an air ball . Jordan said nah we going with scoot 😑"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dani @Danizeh @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA Skip about to hate Brandon Miller just cuz of this @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA Skip about to hate Brandon Miller just cuz of this 😭😭

Ormar Sewell @AlphaWaymund @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA No wonder the hornets thinking scoot with number 2. They questioning his basketball iq. He first said pg his goat and now he gonna call the goat out for shooting an air ball . Jordan said nah we going with scoot @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA No wonder the hornets thinking scoot with number 2. They questioning his basketball iq. He first said pg his goat and now he gonna call the goat out for shooting an air ball . Jordan said nah we going with scoot 😑

𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖗 @m1ll3rrr @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA He’d do better just saying he doesn’t wanna play in Charolette @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA He’d do better just saying he doesn’t wanna play in Charolette

Zeus @notrllyZeus @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA This dude gonna be out the league talking this way @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA This dude gonna be out the league talking this way

ALL NBA @pointGod__1 @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA You’re about to learn some manners. Jordan will recruit you and let you ride the bench, just for you to have enough time to rethink your comments. @LegionHoops @SiriusXMNBA You’re about to learn some manners. Jordan will recruit you and let you ride the bench, just for you to have enough time to rethink your comments. https://t.co/rh7SPvovGx

How did Brandon Miller perform in his college career?

Brandon Miller joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He did not take long to establish himself as the best draft prospect in college basketball.

Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in his lone season of college basketball. He shot 43.0% from the field, 38.4% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Miller was named a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and NABC Freshman of the Year. He also took home the Wayman Tisdale Award as the nation's best freshman.

