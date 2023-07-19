Jordan Poole's best friend eviscerates Draymond Green for punching 'his guy' amidst Warriors beef reigniting

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have found themselves back in headlines, with their altercation from last offseason making waves across the league once again.

Although the two are no longer teammates, the incident between the two last season played a major role in how their season turned out.

Between the early part of their season and Green feeling as though he couldn't be the vocal leader they needed late in the season, the situation was unresolved. As a result, when Green made an appearance on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone this week, the topic unsurprisingly came up.

As Green explained, there was more than one incident leading up to the punch, however he didn't go into details as to what contributed to the tension. His comments quickly created controversy around the league, with Poole's own father taking aim at the four-time champ for avoiding him in the wake of the situation.

Now, Jordan Poole's best friend Ralen Brown has taken aim at Green in a lengthy Instagram story, questioning why a veteran and leader would hit their mentee.

"He literally took us under his wing because of the Midwest connection & was over his house during the pandemic all the time, he supposedly called himself our OG and LEADER.

"You can see how proud he was in this video, but what changed. A lot of y'all hoop, how many times at practice you swung on your lil homie like that."

"Tbh we've been handling this way more player & mature than @money23green you a legend that condone this type of energy of 'talking shit' in this literal video.

"But definitely had a moment of inexcusable failure of leadership as a brother/teammate which was his best quality."

"Where your 'leader' when you need them, we rocked with you a lot which is why it's ALWAYS been weird that you would have such bad energy this way, it's never made sense on this side."

How the punch impacted Jordan Poole's relationships with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

While the punch drastically altered Draymond Green's relationship with his teammates, many feared it would impact Poole's relationship with the team.

Given that Green had been a longtime locker room leader and a staple of the Warriors' 'Big Three', many questioned how the team would bounce back from the incident.

Although they struggled to put things behind them on the court, Jordan Poole recently spoke to media members to discuss his relationship with Curry & Thompson.

After landing in Washington, Poole surprised many by explaining how he still has a great relationship with the 'Splash Brothers'.

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

“I also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't leave, that doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run.”

With the Wizards competing in the Eastern Conference, he and the Warriors won't play each other very frequently this season. When they do, however, it will be interesting to see whether Jordan Poole's knowledge of the team's plays is a factor.

As many fans have pointed out, in either case, the first showdown between Green's Warriors and Poole's Wizards will be must-see TV.

