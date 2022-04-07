“Kareem was hoping someone asked him a question on LeBron so he could go there” - Shannon Sharpe believes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was ‘full of it’ after his apology to LeBron James

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of LeBron James' actions and has called him out on several occasions. Although he has issued an apology for his latest comment, which came a few days back, TV personality Shannon Sharpe is not in approval.

At the LA Lakers' last home against the Denver Nuggets, he was present to present an award to Carmelo Anthony and used the opportunity to go at LeBron once again. Despite praising LeBron for his contributions to society, citing his I Promise school, he stated that LeBron should be embarrassed by some of the things he has done.

Less than 24 hours after his public criticism of LeBron, he apologized to the Lakers captain for his comments. He said he has tremendous respect for LeBron and would be happy if his apology is accepted.

Although there has been no statement from LeBron regarding the issue, Sharpe has spoken in his defense. On Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, Shannon believes that Kareem intended to criticize LeBron, saying,

"That's what he went there to do."

"I would like to respectfully say Kareem full of it. That's exactly what he went to do. Kareem was hoping someone ask him a question about LeBron so he could go there."

"He was there to present Carmelo Anthony with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar citizenship award for social justice. That's what he was there for," he continued.

"This was Kareem third attempt at an apology."

"Maybe it's just me, but if y'all go read these articles and read the critiques that he's had about LeBron, it's almost as if he's saying LeBron James is not worthy of passing me because of these stances."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Kareem was hoping someone asked him a question on LeBron so he could go there. You went to that game wanting something to jump off." — Kareem: "Wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way""Kareem was hoping someone asked him a question on LeBron so he could go there. You went to that game wanting something to jump off." — @ShannonSharpe Kareem: "Wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way""Kareem was hoping someone asked him a question on LeBron so he could go there. You went to that game wanting something to jump off." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/S1yMDC8oaB

Kareem's statement came as a surprise to many, including the award recipient. Carmelo also stated that he believes LeBron and Kareem need to have a meeting to talk about issues like men.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has called out LeBron James on two other occasions this season

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates

While this is the most recent criticism and apology from Kareem, it is not the first time the all-time leading scorer has targeted LeBron. The first instance was in early December when he called out LeBron for doing the "big balls" dance.

Although the purple and gold captain was fined $15,000 by the NBA, Kareem made sure to say his piece. Kareem called it "childish" and said, "GOATs don't dance."

The second situation was towards the end of 2021 after LeBron posted a meme about COVID-19 on Instagram.

LeBron's Spider-Man meme was seen as uninformed by Kareem, with the latter also suggesting LBJ is encouraging vaccine hesitancy. He also said LeBron's actions are a "blow to his worthy legacy.

When LeBron was asked if he had any message for Abdul-Jabbar, he said no, stating that he would never get involved with what people do with their bodies and livelihoods.

Regardless of all the off-court activities, LeBron James and the Lakers are officially out of playoff contention. Their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns ruined their chances of reaching the play-in tournament. It is the second consecutive season the Suns have struck the decisive blow to end the Lakers' championship hopes.

Edited by Arnav