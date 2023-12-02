Karl-Anthony Towns flashes $18,500 Hermes bag with swaggy outfit

The West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves were set for a quick one-game road trip to Charlotte, but that did not stop Karl-Anthony Towns from being his stylish self.

As he was making his way for the team plane on Friday, "KAT" was spotted sporting a swaggy outfit which he partnered with a sleek Hermes bag.

As per the retail website Madison Avenue Couture, the Hermes Kelly Danse Etoupe Swift Hardware that Karl-Anthony Towns was carrying costs $18,500.

It is made of Etoupe Swift leather with palladium hardware and has contrast stitching, two straps with front flap closure and an adjustable flat shoulder strap for multi-style wear. The interior is lined with Etoupe lambskin and has a removable Hermes stamped base and an open wall pocket.

With the way he was dressed, Towns could well be setting himself up for a solid game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Saturday.

The Timberwolves are gunning for their fourth straight victory and continue to top the Western Conference. Heading into the contest, the team is sporting a 14-4 record.

In the ongoing season, three-time NBA All-Star Towns has played in all of their 18 games so far, averaging 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes.

He is expected to figure prominently in Minnesota’s attack against Charlotte, with team-leading scorer Anthony Edwards listed as day-to-day after sustaining a right hip pointer injury in their game against the OKC Thunder earlier this week.

Karl-Anthony Towns open to all possibilities in his career moving forward

Karl-Anthony Towns has spent the past nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ tenure with the Timberwolves is the subject of much speculation, but he is not paying too much attention to it, choosing to focus on his job at the moment and help the team in whatever way possible.

Talk has been rife that "KAT" will eventually be traded by Minnesota, the team he has been with for his first nine years in the NBA, with the emergence of All-Star Anthony Edwards and young guys like Jaden McDaniels.

Some see Towns as the odd man out if it ever becomes difficult for Minnesota to keep all of its valuable assets at the same time.

But regardless of what happens, the former Kentucky star said he is grateful for the opportunity given to him by the Timberwolves and will just continue playing ball whether with his current team or somewhere else.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared in an interview with GQ earlier this year:

“I’m blessed that I’ve found success in this league and I’ve gained so much respect from fans and opposing teams that the thought of doing whatever it takes for me to be on that team means a lot.”

He added:

"I just know I can control what I know and how my mindset is. I’ve said I want to do great things in Minnesota and nothing in my mind has changed that. They’re the ones with the cards. They’ll let me know how they look at me in my eyes and that’s where we’ll go from. I’ve been in Minnesota so long, anything’s possible."