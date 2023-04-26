"Keep eating cheesburgers fat a**" - Fans mock PJ Tucker's food choices

NBA fans had a field day roasting P.J. Tucker after he claimed Italian food is better in America than it is in Italy. Given that Tucker has played around the world, including in Italy, Greece and Israel, many were taken by surprise.
As others pointed out, the food that passes as Italian food in America is far from authentic cuisine. Whereas Italian food in America traditionally consists of pasta and a tomato-based sauce, fans pointed out that tomato sauce isn't used the same in Italy.
P.J. Tucker's basketball journey around the world
P.J. Tucker spent part of his childhood living in Germany, where his father served in the Army. As fate would have it, after being drafted and subsequently waived by the Toronto Raptors, he took his talents overseas, playing in Israel. There, he won a Finals MVP in his very first season before heading to Ukraine.
There, Tucker encountered what he calls some of the nicest people he's ever met. He was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying:
"The war, man. The first time I saw pictures of the airport and the downtown area where I lived, I cried. Donetsk is, like, nothing now. It isn’t even a city anymore. Beautiful people. Some of the best people I’ve ever met."
After a season-ending knee injury, he wound up returning to Israel for the next year.
Following that, P.J. Tucker then went to Greece, where he played for Aris Basketball Club for the 2010-11 season. From there, Tucker went to Italy for several months, where he had his encounter with Italian cuisine that seemingly didn't leave much of a mark on him.
After then spending the 2011-12 season in Germany, Tucker finally made it back to the NBA, signing with the Phoenix Suns for the 2012-13 season.
Now, he and the Philadelphia 76ers are awaiting an opponent for the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Although the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners to be their opponent, the team will have to close out the series later this week.
