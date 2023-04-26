"Keep eating cheesburgers fat a**" - Fans mock PJ Tucker's food choices

NBA fans had a field day roasting P.J. Tucker after he claimed Italian food is better in America than it is in Italy. Given that Tucker has played around the world, including in Italy, Greece and Israel, many were taken by surprise.

As others pointed out, the food that passes as Italian food in America is far from authentic cuisine. Whereas Italian food in America traditionally consists of pasta and a tomato-based sauce, fans pointed out that tomato sauce isn't used the same in Italy.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Italy may cut diplomatic ties with the USA after this: Italy may cut diplomatic ties with the USA after this: https://t.co/Pn5EMSjaCl

Petor 9810 @9810Petor @unrly6lackblake @hoopshype You realise that American food is the mix of the different world cousines, so not sure about that. @unrly6lackblake @hoopshype You realise that American food is the mix of the different world cousines, so not sure about that.

SlowEyedKurt @SlowEyedKurt @hoopshype @OldTakesExposed I realize this comes down to opinion (I guess) however this is still a horrible take. @hoopshype @OldTakesExposed I realize this comes down to opinion (I guess) however this is still a horrible take.

Jonathan Tavernari @For3JT



PJ Tucker best stick to talking about shoes, because he clearly has no tastebuds for food..



#AlfredoSauce @hoopshype As an Italian who spent a decade of his life in Italy playing professional basketball.. and has spent another decade living in America..PJ Tucker best stick to talking about shoes, because he clearly has no tastebuds for food.. @hoopshype As an Italian who spent a decade of his life in Italy playing professional basketball.. and has spent another decade living in America..PJ Tucker best stick to talking about shoes, because he clearly has no tastebuds for food..#AlfredoSauce

Thonny @ThonnyLe @hoopshype Do american people know something about food ? @hoopshype Do american people know something about food ?

CityHoops ⛹🏾‍♂️ @CiudadBBall @hoopshype Americans think all italian food is some pasta smothered in tomato sauce. If you actually go to italy some restaurants don’t even have one dish on the menu with tomato sauce @hoopshype Americans think all italian food is some pasta smothered in tomato sauce. If you actually go to italy some restaurants don’t even have one dish on the menu with tomato sauce

schiZoMourning @mourning_zo @hoopshype @StephBrun41 And American food in France is better than in the US. For a burger for example, we have better bread, better beef, better cheese, we just don’t have better bacon ! @hoopshype @StephBrun41 And American food in France is better than in the US. For a burger for example, we have better bread, better beef, better cheese, we just don’t have better bacon !

Yusuf @MKE_Yusuf @hoopshype Everyone is entitled to their own opinion no matter how wrong it is. @hoopshype Everyone is entitled to their own opinion no matter how wrong it is.

BuckNasty @Euradork @hoopshype His palate is so used to Americanized Italian food thats why. @hoopshype His palate is so used to Americanized Italian food thats why.

Friends! Countrymen! Romans! @ThaRomanEmpire @hoopshype PJ, my guy….stick to shoes. And I hope they not Italian leather or you might not know the difference. 🤷🏾‍♂️ @hoopshype PJ, my guy….stick to shoes. And I hope they not Italian leather or you might not know the difference. 🤷🏾‍♂️

P.J. Tucker's basketball journey around the world

P.J. Tucker spent part of his childhood living in Germany, where his father served in the Army. As fate would have it, after being drafted and subsequently waived by the Toronto Raptors, he took his talents overseas, playing in Israel. There, he won a Finals MVP in his very first season before heading to Ukraine.

There, Tucker encountered what he calls some of the nicest people he's ever met. He was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying:

"The war, man. The first time I saw pictures of the airport and the downtown area where I lived, I cried. Donetsk is, like, nothing now. It isn’t even a city anymore. Beautiful people. Some of the best people I’ve ever met."

After a season-ending knee injury, he wound up returning to Israel for the next year.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

Following that, P.J. Tucker then went to Greece, where he played for Aris Basketball Club for the 2010-11 season. From there, Tucker went to Italy for several months, where he had his encounter with Italian cuisine that seemingly didn't leave much of a mark on him.

After then spending the 2011-12 season in Germany, Tucker finally made it back to the NBA, signing with the Phoenix Suns for the 2012-13 season.

Now, he and the Philadelphia 76ers are awaiting an opponent for the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Although the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners to be their opponent, the team will have to close out the series later this week.

