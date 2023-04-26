"This is perfect, Kawhi isn't your star" - Colin Cowherd predicts Kawhi Leonard's next team

With Kawhi Leonard playing just 52 games this season for the LA Clippers before going down in their first-round matchup, his future in LA is in question. Despite the fact that both he and Paul George have one more guaranteed year on their contracts, the Clippers could look to cut their losses.

If that were to happen, Colin Cowherd believes that Kawhi Leonard could land in Dallas given that Luka Doncic is in need of a defensive co-star. While the dynamic offensive duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving gives the team a unique 1-2 punch, the team didn't find much success late in the season.

With the Mavericks missing the playoffs, and many speculating that Kyrie won't stick around in Dallas as originally planned, could Kawhi Leonard join Luka in Dallas? On the heels of Mark Cuban saying that the team needs to earn Luka Doncic's loyalty, Colin Cowherd thinks a trade to Dallas would be perfect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He spoke on The Herd about the situation, saying:

"This is perfect, Kawhi isn't your star. Dallas has one. Philadelphia has one, by the way, Miami has one. ... Kawhi comes in, like in San Antonio and Toronto, you don't build your foundation or your culture around him. He's a hired guy. Comes in, get a basket, get a stop 50 games a year.

"If you have an established culture and an established star, preferably one that plays 70 games a year, he's fine. Everyone loves LeBron, he's playing 50 games a year. AD's playing 55 games a year."

You can see his full comments, and his back-and-forth with his co-host, in the video below.

What's next for Kawhi Leonard after latest injury?

Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard's first move will be deciding how he wants to handle his recovery. With a torn meniscus, he will now have to decide whether or not to undergo surgery, or try to rehab his way through the injury.

From the sound of things, the standard rehab program would last four-six weeks, after which Leonard would be re-evaluated. If he were to undergo surgery, he will be looking at a three-six month recovery depending on how things play out.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

According to Stephen A Smith, given that this season was Kawhi Leonard's big return from an ACL tear, Steve Ballmer should force him to retire. He spoke Wednesday morning, saying:

“Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers should force Kawhi Leonard to retire. I’m done. He needs to go home. It’s over. He is the absolute the worst superstar you could possibly have on your team. He’s barely ever there, and on top of it all, he does nothing to market or promote your franchise. Absolutely, positively, nothing.”

That didn't sit too well with JJ Redick, who was quick to fire back, pointing out that the mental hurdle athletes face when returning from injuries is nothing to scoff at.

Poll : 0 votes