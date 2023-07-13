Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Kevin Durant faces massive fan backlash for reveling in his own highlights- "The toxic king"

Kevin Durant faces massive fan backlash for reveling in his own highlights- "The toxic king"

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jul 13, 2023 10:35 GMT
Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant has garnered a reputation as one of the most hated players in the NBA over the past seven years. Most of this hate stems from Durant’s tendency to form superteams.

However, off the court, Durant has always remained one of the most down-to-earth players, who regularly interacts with fans on social media. This includes the star forward defending himself against fan criticism and giving honest answers to fans’ most pressing questions.

Such was the case on Wednesday when a fan on Twitter asked Durant whether he watches his own highlights:

“Every day,” Durant responded.
Everyday twitter.com/burner_kostas/…

Following his response, fans gave Durant a hard time on Twitter, with many questioning his mindset:

@KDTrey5 The toxic king
@KDTrey5 You have as many highlights as teams you’ve been on. Running from the grind. Not a true “Alpha” on the court.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Durant’s tweet:

@KDTrey5 I watch u get cooked everyday 🤡 https://t.co/ClNCw9vpPn
@KDTrey5 Weirdo behavior
@KDTrey5 Do you watch your highlights from games 5-6 of the 2016 WCF when Curry became your father?
@KDTrey5 I watch game 7 bucks vs nets everyday
@KDTrey5 are you ever upset that your legacy doesn’t come close to lebrons?
@KDTrey5 Highlights or film bro😂🤣😭
@KDTrey5 https://t.co/WdY5U57Fay
@KDTrey5 U watch any defensive highlights?
@KDTrey5 This for studying purposes or just your entertainment?
@KDTrey5 cringe tbh
@KDTrey5 Me rewatching my tiktok that got 47 likes

While many criticized Durant for watching his own highlights, it’s worth noting that he also named some other players he enjoys watching as well. Another fan asked the star forward which player’s highlights get him the most hyped. Durant named his former teammate, Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan:

Kyrie and MJ twitter.com/john_sacco94/s…

Also read: Kevin Durant's latest unhinged tweet has NBA fans reacting hilariously: "You also lack a real ring"

Kevin Durant on the key to winning NBA titles

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

After taking heat early in his career for not having won an NBA championship, Durant has now won two titles over his 15-year career.

In addition, the star forward is widely considered to be one of the most skilled offensive players in NBA history. So, when another fan on Twitter suggested that defense is the key to winning championships, Durant made sure to set the record straight:

“Offense wins u championships, brother,” Durant replied.
Offense wins u championships brother twitter.com/camphill4life7…

Despite being 34 years old, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 56.0% shooting over 47 games this past season.

youtube-cover

Also read: Kevin Durant questionably backs Carmelo Anthony as an NBA top-15 player of all time: "Team wins when they SCORE more"

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...