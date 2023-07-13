Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant has garnered a reputation as one of the most hated players in the NBA over the past seven years. Most of this hate stems from Durant’s tendency to form superteams.

However, off the court, Durant has always remained one of the most down-to-earth players, who regularly interacts with fans on social media. This includes the star forward defending himself against fan criticism and giving honest answers to fans’ most pressing questions.

Such was the case on Wednesday when a fan on Twitter asked Durant whether he watches his own highlights:

“Every day,” Durant responded.

Following his response, fans gave Durant a hard time on Twitter, with many questioning his mindset:

THE PREMIUM @gamblers_dream



Running from the grind. Not a true “Alpha” on the court. @KDTrey5 You have as many highlights as teams you’ve been on.Running from the grind. Not a true “Alpha” on the court. @KDTrey5 You have as many highlights as teams you’ve been on. Running from the grind. Not a true “Alpha” on the court.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Durant’s tweet:

Honest Draymond Fan @DrayRimPressure @KDTrey5 Do you watch your highlights from games 5-6 of the 2016 WCF when Curry became your father? @KDTrey5 Do you watch your highlights from games 5-6 of the 2016 WCF when Curry became your father?

Bitnite @Bitnite212 @KDTrey5 I watch game 7 bucks vs nets everyday @KDTrey5 I watch game 7 bucks vs nets everyday

chosen one @Cursed6ix @KDTrey5 are you ever upset that your legacy doesn’t come close to lebrons? @KDTrey5 are you ever upset that your legacy doesn’t come close to lebrons?

While many criticized Durant for watching his own highlights, it’s worth noting that he also named some other players he enjoys watching as well. Another fan asked the star forward which player’s highlights get him the most hyped. Durant named his former teammate, Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan:

Kevin Durant on the key to winning NBA titles

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

After taking heat early in his career for not having won an NBA championship, Durant has now won two titles over his 15-year career.

In addition, the star forward is widely considered to be one of the most skilled offensive players in NBA history. So, when another fan on Twitter suggested that defense is the key to winning championships, Durant made sure to set the record straight:

“Offense wins u championships, brother,” Durant replied.

Despite being 34 years old, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 56.0% shooting over 47 games this past season.

