Besides being recognized as one of the greatest scorers in the NBA, Kevin Durant is also known for his infamous interactions with fans.

His latest one involves his tweet, wherein, he replies to a fan asking him if he's immature at his current age to be involved in Twitter threads under his separate account. Kevin Durant responded by saying "I lack maturity."

As NBA fans are fond of interacting with Durant, they started replying with some hilarious tweets.

His fan interactions might not be for everyone but it is interesting that Kevin Durant is one of the few players that is willing to talk back-and-forth with NBA fans.

Durant also previously explained why he only responds to fans hating on his success as opposed to the ones that applaud him for his accolades. This was a response to a question asked by an NBA fan on Twitter.

"Hate drives me," Durant said. "Too much love will kill you."

Despite the constant banter from Durant and some of the fans on Twitter, he doesn't come up short in reminding them of the type of player he is once he's on the court.

Throughout the 16 seasons that Durant played in the league, he has a career average of 27.3 points per game (49.9% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range) and 7.1 rebounds.

Even though he came up short in leading the Suns to the Finals in the 2023 playoffs, he still put up incredible numbers. Kevin Durant averaged 29.0 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.7 rpg, and 5.5 apg.

Looking back when Kevin Durant joined a fan's Twitter Space to debate about his Top 5 status

In a Twitter space hosted by Twitter user @LegendOfWinning, Durant joined the debate being discussed in the space.

He argued that NBA fans today see the landscape of the game through a minimal and limited point of view.

“I think how ya’ll even look a the game is whack as f***,” Durant said. “Playoff success, like, you factor in team success when you’re talking about players. I just think how you consume the game is trash.”

The argument being made by the fans was regarding the ranking or placement of Kevin Durant among some of the league's best in history. For some, Durant doesn't belong anywhere near the Top 5 status simply because of his tenure with the Golden State Warriors along with his recent struggles in early playoff exits.

There are still fans that remain hung up about Durant banding together with the Warriors to form a super team. They also have a problem with Durant getting eliminated early in the postseason post-Warriors tenure.

