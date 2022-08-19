"Needed it yesterday" — Kevin Durant shows love to "The Redeem Team" documentary co-produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant seems just as excited as every NBA fan for "The Redeem Team" documentary produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The documentary is based on the 2008 Men's USA Basketball team. Here's what Durant wrote on Twitter:

"Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in"

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’ Coming to Netflix on October 7th 🔥 https://t.co/AGA3eVWUJ5 Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

The Americans failed to extend their streak to four gold medal wins at the Olympics in 2004, finishing third. They also failed to win gold in the 2006 FIBA World Championship, leading to The Redeem Team's formation, similar to the idea of "The Dream Team," formed back in 1992.

The roster was headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, who was also the team's captain, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. Team USA went unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all five games in the group stage.

Fans are excited to see how the success of a star-studded team like "The Redeem Team" came to fruition, as well as the relationship between Kobe Bryant and then-young stars, like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

Netflix @netflix



Premieres October 7 Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated with executive producers @DwyaneWade and @KingJames for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing!Premieres October 7 Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated with executive producers @DwyaneWade and @KingJames for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing! Premieres October 7 https://t.co/bXL52ecWY3

Kevin Durant's international career has been phenomenal as well

Kevin Durant has a tremendous appreciation for fellow NBA legends. His international career, beginning with the 2010 FIBA World Cup, has been phenomenal as well. Durant was vital to the USA Men's Basketball team's success in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Kevin Durant led the scoring charts in all four tournaments. He averages 20.6 points in 31 appearances for the national team. Durant is also the leading scorer in USA Men's basketball Olympic history with 435 points.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been the designated primary scorer, which goes on to show his scoring success. Despite all the teams being stacked with all-time greats, they decided to go with Durant as their primary scorer. The Brooklyn Nets superstar deserves a documentary of his own on his exploits at the international level.

Kevin Durant's overall career has been quite intriguing to follow as well. He has been misunderstood on several occasions and finds himself in the middle of a quagmire that has seen him being criticized heavily.

He has reportedly requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, despite signing a new four-year extension, which kicks in this season, last summer. Both analysts and fans are questioning his legacy and leadership abilities. Kevin Durant has headlined the offseason the so far, and he will continue to remain in the limelight until the entire transfer saga comes to an end.