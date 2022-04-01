“Kevin said 'I was watching that, and it looked just like mine'” - Jay Wright reveals that Kevin Durant contacted Justin Moore after the latter’s Achilles injury

Knowing that Kevin Durant has come back from a catastrophic Achilles tendon injury, Villanova coach Jay Wright reached out to him to talk to Justin Moore. Durant then contacted Moore, who suffered the injury Saturday, just as the Wildcats were clinching a Final Four spot.

The Villanova Wildcats lost their starting shooting guard Justin Moore in the final minute of a 50-44 Elite Eight win over the Houston Cougars. The sophomore standout was devastated by the injury and was highly emotional as his team tried to celebrate the victory.

Wright decided to reach out to Durant because of the injury he suffered in a huge setting – the 2019 NBA Finals. Wright said the Brooklyn Nets superstar spoke with Moore about the recovery process.

According to Wright, Durant encouraged Moore that NBA teams have more experience dealing with these types of injuries. Durant said the injuries are less career-threatening than before. Wright said Durant offered to be an "advisor" to Moore throughout the recovery.

Sully Engels @sullyengels Cool story: Jay Wright said he reached out to Kevin Durant ( @KDTrey5 ) when he found out Justin Moore ( @YooJustoo ) tore his Achilles and Durant immediately got in touch with Moore to let him know he can come back from this. Cool story: Jay Wright said he reached out to Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) when he found out Justin Moore (@YooJustoo) tore his Achilles and Durant immediately got in touch with Moore to let him know he can come back from this. https://t.co/HgZR5nLEpa

If anyone understands what it takes to return from an Achilles injury and play at an NBA level, Durant can. Durant's injury had a severe impact, but he is now playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Moore, a second-team All-Big East selection, is not one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft. However, he does have the ability to make an NBA roster if he can make a healthy comeback.

Justin Moore's timeline could match Kevin Durant's recovery time

Durant's injury took roughly 18 months, which gave Moore some hope.

Fully recovering from a torn Achilles is not an easy process, so it is rare for people to return to basketball after the injury. Still, Durant's recovery after the tear in the 2019 NBA Finals provides a timeline for Moore.

Many thought Durant's career could be in jeopardy after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 on June 10, 2019. (The Toronto Raptors beat Durant's Golden State Warriors in six games. He missed the first four games with a strained right calf.)

Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season and returned when the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season began on Dec. 22, 2020. He played only 35 games of that shortened 72-game season, mostly because of a hamstring injury.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Kevin Durant warms up to play for the first time since tearing his Achilles in June, 2019. Kevin Durant warms up to play for the first time since tearing his Achilles in June, 2019. https://t.co/s5tt8ao6q6

If Moore's timeline mirrors Durant's, then he could be fully healthy by September 2023. That would be before both the college basketball and NBA seasons start. Moore could apply for a medical waiver and get an extra season of eligibility because of the likelihood of missing all of next season. He will still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Moore could also choose to go to the NBA despite the injury and attempt to make an NBA roster. The decision will be his to make, but Durant believes Moore can return to basketball.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Will Justin Moore play in the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far