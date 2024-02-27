Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson catches a break in brother Amari's case: What we know so far

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has been granted the status of legal guardian of his younger brother, Amari. Thompson's brother has epilepsy, a neurological disorder in which one experiences seizures almost daily. Now, the big man will be the caretaker of his younger brother, according to sources.

It has been five months since Thompson filed the case for him to become Amari's legal guardian. This came after their mother Andrea's demise, who tragically died after suffering a heart attack in January 2023.

According to reports, Thompson said their father Trevor has been absent from both of their lives. This was in his initial petition. Being the eldest of the four siblings, the 2016 champion became the family member who's capable of providing and caring for Amari.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the proposed ward or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014. I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date," the petition read (via ClutchPoints).

Expand Tweet

Sources say that Thompson also received a $103,475 inheritance from his mother's estate. Both brothers moved in with Thompson's ex Khloe Kardashian, following the death of their mother.

Thompson has had enough time to take care of his younger brother recently, as he's been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA. The 6-foot-9 forward tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The drugs found in his system violate the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

You might also be interested in reading this: Tristan Thompson spotted on basketball court with Kim Kardashian for first time since violating NBA's drug policy

Tristan Thompson's ex is supportive of siblings following their mother's death

After the death of Tristan Thompson's mother, Khloe was one of the people who shared a heartfelt message online. She expressed the pain she felt and wrote a message on Instagram for her former mother-in-law. Following this, she has been supportive of the Thompson brothers living with her.

Last year, Amari turned 17 and the Kardashians hosted a party for the celebrant. Khloe posted a series of photos with the birthday boy and even wrote a message for him on IG.

"Someone is 17 today!!!!" Khloe posted. "Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you -- you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

Both Khloe and Thompson are parents to two children, their daughter True and son Tatum. Although their relationship hasn't been perfect, the two personalities have put the past behind them and are simply working to take care of Amari and their kids.

Also read: NBA fans roast Tristan Thompson after Bianca Censori like: "Trying to cheat more"