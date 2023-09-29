The era of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has come to an end in Milwaukee. The Bucks traded Holiday, one of their best assets, in a three-team blockbuster deal involving Damian Lillard. Middleton shared an emotional message for Holiday on his Instagram handle.

Khris shared the picture from Game 2 press conference of the 2021 NBA Finals when the Bucks were down 2-0 in the series against the Phoenix Suns. Sharing pictures of Holiday and Grayson Allen, who was traded to Phoenix Suns, on his Instagram story, the 2021 NBA Champion wrote:

“Going to miss my guys.”

The snapshot of Middleton and Holiday is picture-perfect representation of their relationship off the field and what they represented as the Bucks’ core in the NBA Finals. The Bucks trailed the series 2-0 but they showed their resilience and beat the Suns in the next four straight games to win the championship. Holiday displayed one of the best all-around basketball in the series, averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in six games.

All good things come to an end and this end may have potentially brought something better for the Bucks. Dealing away Holiday, the player they traded in 2021 for a title push, to bring Damian Lillard, the Bucks’ front office might have solved their championship puzzle. However, a big move always demands a big sacrifice and the Bucks had to make it by trading away Holiday.

Can Khris Middleton coexist with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo ?

Trading away Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks might have made the most brutal trade in this offseason. But perhaps, they have made a bigger statement for their players that they are dead serious about bringing the championship to Milwaukee. Giannis called and the Bucks answered.

Khris Middleton has always been a perfect fit alongside Giannis since he plays off of him. However, with Lillard on the team, it becomes a curious case as to how Adrian Griffin is going to feed Middleton.

Middleton is an elite shooter averaging 38.8% from the floor. He is also an excellent wing defender with his ability to lockdown the best offensive players on the opponent teams. With Lillard on the team, the three-time All-Star will have less responsibility on the offense and can do what he is best at, hit spot three-pointers.

Moreover, the presence of Middleton and Dame on the floor would take offensive responsibility from Giannis’ shoulder. He can use his energy on the defensive end and block shots. One of the best things that has come off of this trade is that the 2021 NBA Champions have now two clutch players on the team.

Moving forward, it would interesting to see how the Bucks capitalize on their elite roster in the 2023-24 season.