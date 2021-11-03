Khris Middleton enters NBA's health and safety protocols, becoming the 3rd player in the list: Here's how it can impact the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has entered the league's health and safety protocols, meaning that he will be out for Milwaukee's upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons. Middleton had previously missed the Bucks' last game on Sunday against the Utah Jazz with what coach Mike Budenholzer said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Middleton has been off to a strong start this season as one of the most important parts of the Milwaukee squad. He's currently averaging 20 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this year. Middleton became the third player in the last week around the NBA to enter the league's health and safety protocols. Earlier this week, it was announced that both Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris would also miss time.

The crafty forward is known for his ability to be a versatile weapon on the offensive side of the ball and Milwaukee will have to figure out who can step up and attempt to replace Middleton in the starting lineup.

How Does This Impact The Bucks?

Unfortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton missing time while in the league's health and safety protocols couldn't have come at a worse time. The team has been banged up with a number of injuries recently. Starting guard Jrue Holiday is expected to be out while dealing with a left ankle sprain. Brook Lopez will also be out while recovering from back soreness. On top of that, the team is also waiting for the return of versatile guard Donte DiVincenzo as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Bucks have started to deal with a bit of an injury bug during the early portion of the 2021-22 NBA season, and the loss of Middleton continues to give them challenges. The team will continue to have to lead on the ability of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but there's also going to have to be some players who can step up and rise to the occasion. Expect the Bucks to try to get a number of veterans such as Semi Ojeleye and Bobby Portis ramped up and back into game action. This could also lead to some extended minutes for rising young rotation players such as forward Jordan Nwora. The Bucks are expected to face the Detroit Pistons and won't play again until a home game this upcoming friday against the New York Knicks. There's been no announcement about how long Middleton is expected to be out, so it's not clear if he will be able to return to the team in time for Friday's game against the Knicks.

