Kisha Chavis wants Joe Smith, who lost $61 million, to join her on OnlyFans to ease financial troubles: "Could really make a lot of money"

The Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis saga took another interesting turn when the content creator asked the former No. 1 overall NBA rookie pick to join her on OnlyFans to improve their finances.

Chavis made the bold move in a sit-down interview that she had along with Smith on Kevin Wesley's YouTube channel The TRUTH FACTory.

While the couple was trying to sort out the issue that it is currently in, Chavis suggested that instead of raising so much howl, Joe Smith should consider hopping on board the popular internet content subscription service OnlyFans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chavis said:

“He should come home and we could talk about our finances again, because they look a little better. And, maybe, you know, if he decides to work with me on OnlyFans or something, we could really make a lot of money.”

Watch the interview below, beginning at the 33-minute mark:

Despite earning over $61 million in a 16-year NBA career, Smith has since fallen to tougher times, no thanks to a lavish lifestyle, extravagant spending habits, bad investment properties, and costly divorce.

The former Golden State Warriors player married former adult film star Chavis in 2018. To try to augment their earnings, the latter started an OnlyFans page unbeknown to Smith.

When he learned of it, he confronted his wife. But instead of settling the matter between themselves, Chavis filmed the argument for social media to feast upon.

It only made Smith fume further for what he believed was a total disregard for his feelings and decided to move out.

Joe Smith is a former power forward out of the University of Maryland, selected first overall in the 1995 NBA rookie draft by Golden State.

He played in the league for 16 years and also had stops in Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit, Milwaukee, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, New Jersey, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith furious over what Kisha Chavis did to Joe Smith

TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith is totally in disagreement with what Kisha Chavis did to her husband and former NBA player Joe Smith. In particular, he is furious over the total disregard she showed for the feelings of her partner by posting an argument they had on social media.

Smith recently learned that Chavis has been keeping an OnlyFans page and confronted her about it. While arguing over it, his partner decided to film it, the video of which has since made the rounds on social media.

Smith shared his thoughts on what happened on The Stephen A. Smith Show, saying:

“Why the hell is there a video? Why are you having a conversation with your husband but filming it for the world to see on social media? Why?"

“What the hell is wrong with you, women? And the fellas, too, who do this where without anybody's permission or consent you just decide to start an argument or to create friction and tension and literally film it for everybody to see. You're married. It's your business.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 4:40:

Joe Smith truly feels bad to know about his wife’s OnlyFans page. While he said he would not have necessarily agreed to it, Chavis should have at least discussed the matter with him.