Knicks Trade Rumors: 3 last-minute targets to bolster their playoff push at the NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks continued to impress despite both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson dealing with lingering injuries. In their absence, Jalen Brunson has stepped up in a big way, helping keep Tom Thibodeau's squad in position as one of the best teams in the East. Despite that, many are of the mindset that the team will need to make a big move to keep playing great.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching on Feb. 8, fans are eagerly awaiting a potential move to see whether New York will stand pat. Should the Knicks look for a last-minute move at the deadline, here are three players who would significantly bolster their roster.

Three last-minute trade targets for the Knicks to pursue at the deadline

#3: PJ Washington

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have continued to struggle this season, winning just 10 of their 49 games so far this year. During that time, PJ Washington has impressed, despite some rough stretches.

Given the Hornets' struggles and Washington having less trade value than the next two players on our list, the Knicks could acquire him for fairly cheap. With season averages of 13.8 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, his contributions could significantly help the Knicks secondary unit.

2: Jordan Clarkson

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson's production may have dropped compared to years past, however, he's shown that he's still capable of putting up big numbers. This season, he's averaging 17.5 ppg to go along with 4.9 apg.

Given his status as a veteran and his ability to pop-off for big scoring nights, like he did on Jan. 20 against the Houston Rockets, where he went for 33, he could help New York's offense. The Utah Jazz, however, are currently making a run for postseason contention, meaning the team may not be interested in parting ways with him.

1: Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Bruce Brown is fresh off a career year with the Denver Nuggets that saw him help the team secure their first championship. Since then, he has bounced around teams, signing with the Pacers before then being traded to the Toronto Raptors.

With the Raptors struggling in the East, New York could look to acquire the talented two-way player. Although Toronto is reportedly in no rush to trade Brown given his unique contract, the Knicks could put together a strong offer.

Although ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that this trade deadline could be more lackluster than years past, that could change at the eleventh hour. With teams eager to go from postseason hopefuls to true contenders, anything can happen.

Whether or not the Knicks decide to stand pat or execute a last-minute trade in hopes of bolstering their roster for the postseason, only time will tell.

