LA Clippers 116-90 Orlando Magic: Twitter explodes as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 50 points in dominating victory

The LA Clippers are now ahead of their in-town rival, the LA Lakers, in the Western Conference with a 15-5 record after defeating the Orlando Magic 116-90 on Friday night.

This was Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's first game back after missing their prior outings due to the health and safety protocols. However, the two did not miss a beat in their return. They combined for 50 points and went 18-for-34 from the floor.

The Eastern Conference outfit did not have the same success shooting the ball. They shot 36% from the field, dropping them to an 8-12 record, despite starting the year 4-0.

Terrence Ross was the leading scorer for the Orlando Magic with 24 points, followed by Nikola Vucevic, the only other player to score in double-digits, as he had 10 points on 31% shooting.

LA Clippers' Paul George and Kawhi Leonard dominate the Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers scores on a jumper

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard came out aggressively from the gate. They combined for 35 points and displayed some spectacular highlights in the first half.

With the NBA All-Star voting now being open, they are both making strong cases for starting spots in the Western Conference lineup.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performance:

PG-13 and Kawhi combine for 35 points in the first half. #MagicTogether #NBA pic.twitter.com/VBX1M8lNoI — FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) January 30, 2021

MVP — braden (@bradencooke213) January 30, 2021

You can’t tell me PG and Kawhi not the best duo in the league. Not hearing it — Ben Sandberg (@bensandberg_) January 30, 2021

When does Kawhi ever do that?! I love this energy! https://t.co/eIrRiaPySp — Jonathan Parker, MBA (@JonathanAparker) January 30, 2021

Per Clippers PR, Paul George is the only player in franchise history to have at least 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in under 30 minutes played. — Garrett Chorpenning (@gachorpenning) January 30, 2021

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing with higher energy this year under their new head coach, Ty Lue. The two of them both seem to be enjoying their roles in the offense.

like ive never seen some of the stuff kawhi and pg were doing under doc lol — Davidbenz (@RealDavidsWorld) January 30, 2021

i enjoy seeing paul george thrive as the face of a franchise where he should be, too many people act like his career peaked in indiana when hes been a superstar for so long, just too many unfortunate things happened to him — Deon (@boxedxi) January 30, 2021

Ty Lue has coached so well this season — Locked On Clippers (@lockedonclips) January 30, 2021

LA Clippers were impressive on both sides of the ball

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic looks to shoot the ball as Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers defends

The LA Clippers were not only great on offense tonight against the Orlando Magic, but they also had one of their best defensive performances of the year. They held the Orlando Magic starters to just 39 points and forced 17 turnovers.

Here are some of Twitter reactions about the all-around performance shown by the LA Clippers:

Clippers half court defense and offense is just menacing. — Justin W. (@LAClippersFilm) January 30, 2021

FINAL: LAC 116 | ORL 90



The Clippers dominate the Magic in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s return, leading by as many as 27 and locking in on defense in the second half. LA now moves to 15-5 on the year, good for second in the West.



Next: @ NYK on Sunday. — Garrett Chorpenning (@gachorpenning) January 30, 2021

Clippers win 116-90 in Orlando and take a 15-5 record up to New York for their final game of January 2021.



Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 50. Orlando starters combine for 39. — Law Murray ⏭ (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 30, 2021

.Everyone loves to see a smile out of Mr. Fun Guy himself.

The Kawhi smile🥰 — jon🥀 (@officialjstax) January 30, 2021

kawhi laughing with reggie... made me happy made me smile. 🥺 — JΛY ✈️ (@jetlining) January 30, 2021

Are the LA Clippers the new favorites to come out of the West after they dismantled the Orlando Magic and moved to the top of the Western Conference?

Here is what Twitter has to say on that thought:

Ok Clippers everyone keep talking Lakers vs Nets and I’m taking the Klaw and Krew! #Clippers #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/UTje0xRSfM — TD 🏁🐍 (@TdStromanIII) January 30, 2021

Not even alil bit https://t.co/I4fT7Je72L — Javi (@javiboiwoi) January 30, 2021

WE RUN LA — Matteo 🐭 (@IcyMarchand) January 30, 2021

That seals the deal....Philly vs Clippers 2021 NBA Finals — BenSimmonsStan🧨📌 (@amiajoke2you1) January 30, 2021

The LA Clippers will likely not gain their respect until they can prove themselves after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in last year's playoffs. Still, they have improved in both their offensive and defensive efficiencies this season, via basketball-reference.com.

The Clippers fixed literally every single hole in their franchise from last season yet somehow people think they aren’t as good as last season. — tatted on my halo (@TwoTapsForever) January 30, 2021

the clippers have been flat out dominant this season. https://t.co/h7WFpDD81B — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) January 30, 2021

Twenty games in, the Clippers have a better record than the Lakers. Yet LeBron is the MVP frontrunner, after scoring 0 4th-quarter points in 10 4th-quarter minutes vs the 2nd worst team in the East, the Pistons. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 30, 2021

