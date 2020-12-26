LA Clippers 121-108 Denver Nuggets: Twitter explodes as Paul George takes over to freeze any chance of a Nuggets comeback 

The LA Clippers faced off against the Denver Nuggets in NBA season 2020-21 on Christmas Day, and it was barely even close. The visiting team went into the game all guns blazing, and while the Nuggets had a good run in the fourth quarter, they couldn't make it last nearly long enough to catch up.

This was indeed a very good game, and the NBA community vigorously reacted to the match on Twitter after the game.

Twitter reacts as LA Clippers blowout the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day

Kawhi Leonard

Many expected for the game between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers to be a close one. Unfortunately for the former, it was anything but that. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came out firing, giving the Clippers a massive lead and Nuggets a mountain to climb.

The LA Clippers look focus this season PG-13 looks like a all star — Tyler williams (@tbw3321) December 26, 2020

@LAClippers just for old times sake let us comeback...It’s Xmas after all @nuggets — eric (@ericrabs) December 26, 2020

@LAClippers vs @nuggets END OF Q3:



LAC 98-79 DEN



The Nuggets made Q3 a relatively tight quarter as the Clippers only outscored them by two, but they will have to do more if they want to win the rest of this game.#NBAChristmasDay — Mohammed Hussain (@mohussainn) December 26, 2020

The Denver Nuggets seemed sluggish for most of the game. On the offensive end, the franchise looked unconcerned at times, and for some stretches, just couldn't buy a bucket. As for defense, the team has never had immense quality on that end of the floor, and it showed, as the LA Clippers practically scored at will in this game.

Advertisement

PG put up 10 PTS in the 1Q 😯



(via @LAClippers)pic.twitter.com/BvRBgFt86m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2020

LAC they played well enough tonight to win orginally i picked DEN. — John Pestano (@Lionsbadboy) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

We just gonna ignore how jamal caught pat bev leaning — Izac (Visionz) (@ItzVisionzYT) December 26, 2020

It must be mentioned that there was a period where Jamal Murray was heating up and did start to reduce the LA Clippers' lead. But after Kawhi Leonard had to leave the court with an injury, Paul George took over on the offensive end and silenced the Denver Nuggets before any real chance of a comeback materialized.

Now I really think the Nuggets gonna win this game 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Dr. BSU HOF ♏ (@drboss202) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Overall, the Denver Nuggets have been given a lot to think about after this game. The team was starting to be regarded by many as one of the best teams in the West,despite it being a very stacked conference. But if the team continues to play this complacently, it won't be long before the franchise falls off the path to an NBA championship.

While the LA Clippers were emphatic, fans of the franchise will be worried as well. The injury of Kawhi Leonard didn't look pretty, and right now, it is unclear how severe it may be. Given the form the player was in prior to the unfortunate event, many will hope he can return for the next game and continue to lead the franchise as he has.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21