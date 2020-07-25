LA Clippers star hits back as pictures of him in a club surface online just hours after leaving the NBA bubble

The LA Clippers are strong favourites to win the NBA title. However, they have been struck a few blows recently as three key players from the LA Clippers have left the NBA bubble. The latest is Lou Williams, who left the NBA bubble for undisclosed reasons. He joins fellow LA Clippers team mates power forward Montrezl Harrell and point guard Patrick Beverley in leaving the bubble.

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams reacts to accusations of him being in a club after leaving the NBA bubble

Three-time ‘Sixth Man of the Year’ Lou Williams is a key part of the LA Clippers setup. He provides the LA Clippers with a scoring punch off the bench. A lot of publications have come out accusing Williams of attending a party in a club with rapper Jack Harlow. However, Lou Williams was quick to take to the social media site Twitter and clarify the accusations made against him. He mentioned that he visited his favourite restaurant in Atlanta and was not partying as some websites suggested. You can check out the tweet here-

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Also read:Steve Kerr regrets his silence during NBA's China fiasco, says he'd back Daryl Morey in similar situation

The NBA is taking the bubble protocols very seriously due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The league wants to keep the affected numbers down to zero and all the rules point towards that. The NBA recently informed the teams about the updated protocol for a player's re-entry in the NBA bubble

- Less than 4 days of quarantine (or none) if approved leaving for local/NBA-designated medical treatment

- 30 minutes outside room per day during quarantine under conditions such as 25 ft. social distancing

Significant week at the NBA Bubble not only for the scrimmages ...



Wednesday also marked the first day, I'm told, that players, coaches and team staffers were allowed to visit the other two hotels beyond the hotel where their teams are staying — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 23, 2020

Advertisement

Losing Harell, Williams and Beverley would affect Doc Rivers's gameplan for the upcoming games. The NBA scrimmage matches would have allowed the LA Clippers to test out different line ups and strategies but now will they will have to tweak their game due to the unavailability of these stars. The LA Clippers possess a deep squad and would likely call upon some of their bench players to play some key minutes. Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be looking to shrug off the lockdown rust and get into the groove before the action resumes on 30th July with the LA Clippers facing their fierce rivals LA Lakers.

LA Clippers having three absentees will represent a great chance for the LA Lakers team to clinch the bragging rights in this game. The Lakers emerged victorious in their last game against LA Clippers which had ended 112-104 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis having important contributions.

Also read:NBA Scrimmages Today: Ben Simmons vs Ja Morant, Westbrook doubtful as Rockets take on defending champion