LA Clippers Injury Report (Dec. 12): Latest on Paul George and James Harden's status

The LA Clippers will look to continue their rich vein of form Tuesday when they host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers have won four straight, with the most recent win coming Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers (132-127). Even though the team will be on the end of back-to-backs, Paul George and James Harden are expected to suit up.

George has featured in all 22 games for the LA Clippers this season. He is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. George had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Trail Blazers on Monday.

James Harden is fit for the matchup as well. After forcing a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season, Harden and the Clippers struggled initially and lost five straight. However, Harden has found his chemistry alongside George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. LA is 7-3 in the past 10 games.

The LA Clippers are, however, not without injury concerns. Bones Hyland, Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee are still listed as out, while Joshua Primo is day-to-day.

LA is 12-10 on the season and will face a tough Kings squad that is fifth in the West with a 13-8 record.

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue praises Kawhi Leonard’s rhythm alongside Paul George and James Harden

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points in Monday’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He also had 41 points in their previous win against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Leonard’s 75 points in the past two games didn’t go unnoticed by coach Ty Lue, who praised the forward's chemistry alongside the other stars in the team.

“The biggest thing is health and finally getting his rhythm with PG and James starting,” Lue said.

The win, however, was more close than what fans might have anticipated. Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 38 points, while MIP candidate Shaedon Sharpe added 27 points.

Lue also spoke of LA’s lackluster defense:

“I knew it was going to be a tough game for us. Defensively, we couldn't get stops. They scored every way.”

When asked about his 34-point performance, Leonard said:

“My team's in a good rhythm, that's all I care about. Tonight the ball found me and I made shots.”

