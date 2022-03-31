LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds- March 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls' long road trip has finally come to an end as they head home to face the LA Clippers at the United Center on March 31st.

Coming off their 121-115 win at home, the LA Clippers snapped their own losing streak. Featuring the return of a superstar in the form of Paul George, the Clippers found themselves improving to a 37-39 record as they held onto eighth place in the West.

The Chicago Bulls will also be coming off a win. Defeating the Washington Wizards 107-94, the Bulls improved to a 44-32 record prior to their return home.

Thursday's game will also be the final matchup of the regular-season between the two teams. With Chicago leading 1-0 in the season-series, they have a solid chance of sweeping the Clippers at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, March 31st, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, April 1st, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George made his return against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday

The LA Clippers notched a much-needed win at home against the Jazz. Although they suffered a five-game losing slide, the Clippers held onto eighth place considering the safety cushion between themselves and the ninth-place Pelicans.

However, the game against Utah was special for other reasons. Featuring the glorious return of Clippers superstar Paul George, LA looked like a different team as they toppled the fifth-place Jazz in this matchup.

With George leading the scoring charge with 34-points on the night, the Clippers offense kicked into overdrive after a poor first-quarter showing. Recording 30+ points in each quarter after, LA saw George and Reggie Jackson wreak havoc on Utah's defense.

Although the rest of the starting rotation were quiet contributors, Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein put up solid numbers to aid the Clippers' winning push.

One of the craziest plays I’ve seen, and it came in crunch time. Isaiah Hartenstein to Paul George to Isaiah.One of the craziest plays I’ve seen, and it came in crunch time. https://t.co/vzUyVFcFOt

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine attempts to drive past a defender

The Chicago Bulls finally saw an end to their long road trip with a win against the Wizards. With some positive momentum heading home, Chicago still have a lot of work to do as they have recorded only two wins in their last five games.

The game against Washington saw some variation in Chicago's rotation. Opting to bench Javonte Green, the Bulls ran with a three-guard rotation in their starting lineup.

While they sacrificed size in this endeavor, the Bulls enjoyed positive results as their offensive integrity improved.

The game saw solid performances by DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, who combined for 62 points. Although the contributions from the rest of the roster were relatively underwhelming, Chicago managed to walk away with the win.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - Alex Caruso | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 37-39 +132 Over 222.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Chicago Bulls 44-32 -156 Under 222.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Bulls to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage and superior regular-season record.

Chicago is a very competitive side when playing at home. However, their poor form as of late could result in unexpected surprises. The Clippers may also see a sudden shift in performance with Paul George returning to the fray.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have a 16-23 record when playing on the road. The Clippers have an offensive rating of 111.3 in the month of March. Paul George is coming off a 34-point performance against the Jazz.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a 26-10 record when playing at home. The Bulls have an offensive rating of 110 in the month of March. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points to lead Chicago to a win against Washington.

Clippers vs Bulls Match Predictions

The Chicago Bulls' matchup at home against the LA Clippers could prove to be a tough contest.

Although the Bulls have been relatively more consistent in their recent outings, the Clippers may see a boost in their overall performance as Paul George makes his return to the side.

Chicago's homecourt advantage does favor them in this scenario. However, with the Bulls being relatively poor offensively as of late, the Clippers may be able to overwhelm them with their recent roster upgrades.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Bulls game?

The LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM as well.

