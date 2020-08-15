LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 1 Prediction and Match Preview - August 17th 2020

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks, Western Conference Playoffs

Date & Time - August 17th, 9 PM ET (August 18th, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The NBA playoffs start off on the 17th of August, and this clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers is arguably the highlight of the 4 games on the day. The LA Clippers finished second in the West with a 49-23 record in the regular season, and the Dallas Mavericks finished 7th with a 43-32 win-loss record. This is a faceoff of the two best offenses of the regular season.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have finished with a franchise-best second seed this season. A number of experts have picked them as favourites to go all the way to an NBA title. In addition to a starting five that rivals the best units across the NBA, the LA Clippers have probably got the greatest amount of roster depth in basketball.

The fact that they have two players scoring 18+ ppg coming off the bench is a terrifying prospect for opponent teams.

LA Clippers - Key Player

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

By far the most reliable playoff performer in this series, the Klaw will be expected to lock up Luka Doncic in addition to adding his usual 25-30 point haul on offense. This past season has seen Leonard play as a better playmaker as well, and he will be expected to execute some pick-and-rolls with Zubac and JaMychal Green.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks had the greatest offensive year in NBA regular season history by offensive rating, averaging 115.9 points per 100 possessions. Luka Doncic's superstar progression has helped to transform the franchise's fortunes from languishing in the basement of the NBA for 3 seasons to a dark horse.

The Dallas Mavericks' main concern will be scheming for the perimeter play of the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Key Player

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks rely on Luka Doncic like few playoff teams have relied on their sophomore stars ever. The Slovenian is a point guard in a small forward's body. His exhibition against the league-best Milwaukee Bucks, when he achieved a statline of 36-14-19, was just another example of his genius. The Mavs will need him to have a dominant performance to stand a decent chance in this game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 1 - Match Prediction

This is expected to be a high-scoring affair, since both teams have at least two scorers capable of going off for 30 points or more on the night. Both teams will score at least 100 points, but the losing team may be expected not to exceed 105. The LA Clippers are the better, most complete roster and have more lockdown defenders at their disposal. Betting against them is a tough un.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 1 - Where to Watch

This game will be telecast on ESPN in the USA. There are no local listings available for these games yet. Indian viewers will be able to catch this game on Sony Six. International viewers can stream the game on NBA League Pass.

