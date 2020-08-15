Top 10 wing defenders of the 2019-20 NBA season

Since the days of Michael Jordan, the NBA has shifted from a big man-dominated league to one dominated by swingmen. 3-and-D swingmen who can switch out on the perimeter defend at a high level are the most sought after role players in the NBA today, and have been for the past couple of decades.

Every playoff team in both conferences has at least one defensive specialist on its roster. In this article, we take a look at the best wing defenders in the NBA. Do note that the likes of Giannis and Anthony Davis are not in consideration since they don't defend the perimeter.

Only players with over 45 appearances and averaging over 18 mins a game have been given consideration:

#10 Jimmy Butler

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's free agent signing has infused the Miami Heat with new life in their aspirations of building a title contending team. The 9th year guard/small forward has bolstered them significantly on both ends of the floor and is their defender of choice to guard the best opposition player on a nightly basis.

Butler is 7th in the league at steals per game with an average of 1.8. The Heat defense improves by nearly 6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

#9 Patrick Beverley

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

While Beverley has earned a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in the NBA, his talent on the less glamorous end of the game is undeniable. Beverley is like a pest on a fresh crop when he tracks down opponent guards from full court, and he's a great option to put on almost any perimeter player. Just ask Lebron James, whose attempted gamewinner he blocked in the Christmas Day game 2019.

Advertisement

Beverley is 4th amongst point guards in defensive rating at 104.0 points allowed per 100 possessions.

#8 Wesley Matthews

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

In one of the most underrated free-agent pickups of the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks signed veteran Wesley Matthews, and he slotted into their starting lineup perfectly. Matthews' basketball IQ, court vision and lateral speed even at his current age of 33 is elite, and is a big part of the Bucks' defensive schemes in 4th quarters.

Matthews ranks #1 amongst all guards in the NBA in defensive rating at 98.3 points per 100 possessions conceded.

#7 OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

Drafted by the Raptors with a comparatively low pick in 2017 for his raw athletic talent, OG was always considered a player with lockdown defensive potential. This season, he has fully capitalized on a regular starting berth with some dominant displays on that end of the floor.

Anunoby is the third best-ranked Raptor in terms of defensive rating this season at 104.2 points per 100 possessions. He also averaged 1.4 steals per game.

#6 Eric Bledsoe

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

A member of the NBA First Team All-Defense last season, Bledsoe has put together another dynamic two-way season for the Bucks in 2019-20. While Bledsoe's barely 6'1", his motor, core strength and basketball IQ allow him to switch almost effortlessly onto even small forwards with minimum fuss.

Blesoe was a key reason why the Bucks were the best defense in the NBA in the season gone by. He ranks first among all point guards in defensive rating at 100.8 points per game.

ALSO READ: Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and key matchups | August 16th

#5 Kris Dunn

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls point guard was drafted for his two-way potential, and while he hasn't delivered on the offensive end yet, he has developed into an elite disruptor. Dunn's wingspan of nearly 6'10" allows him to swipe at the ball more easily if his man exhibits a loose handle. Dunn is also an amazing interceptor of the ball, averaging a whopping 3.7 deflections per game.

With 2.0 steals per game, Dunn is 2nd in the NBA in the category. His defensive rating of 103.6 is by far the best on the Chicago Bulls roster and 2nd among point guards.

#4 Kyle Lowry

Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

The Kyle Lowry slander has to stop this season. While he proved his championship mettle last season down the stretch, he pushed his scoring average up by 5 points this season while leading an elite Raptors defense from the perimeter. Lowry is the best in the business at drawing charges and creating extra possessions for the team.

Lowry ranks 19th in the league in steals per game at an average of 1.4. His defensive rating of 104.0 is 3rd among all Raptors and 3rd among all qualified point guards in the NBA.

#3 Kawhi Leonard

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

To be absolutely clear, we still think that Kawhi is the best defender in the NBA, bar none. But the Klaw has only played 85% of all games this season, and he wasn't 100% committed to lockdown defense for some of those games, and hence the drop on this list.

Kawhi ranked 6th in the NBA in steals per game at 1.9, and 7th among small forwards in defensive rating at a rating of 104.7 points per 100 possessions.

#2 Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart was named to an NBA All-Defensive Team for the first time last season in a case of justice delayed, but not denied. The 6'4" combo guard has had recognition across the NBA as one of the most dogged defenders in the game. Smart's best ability is to always make the right rotation on defense.

His commitment to going all out for loose balls and deflections and his crazily high basketball IQ make him an on-ball terror of sorts to play against. Smart finished the season with a 104.6 defensive rating, good for 9th among all guards.

#1 Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Hailed as one of the best Defensive Player of the Year candidates, Ben Simmons has been the best wing defender in the NBA this season. He led the NBA in steals per game this season. At 6'9" but with the foot speed of a 6' guard, Simmons is able to switch onto all 5 players in a single possession.

The Philadelphia 76ers will sorely miss his presence on the defensive end in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, who have a multitude of scoring swingmen.

ALSO READ: Throwback to when NBA legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant collaborated for their single ‘It Ain’t Easy’