LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will head to the Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 22. In three meetings this season, the Nuggets have triumphed twice.

The Clippers come into this game on the back of a blowout 121-92 loss against the Utah Jazz. None of their starters scored in double figures for the Clippers. Jordan Clarkson and Jared Butler combined to score 41 points off the bench for the Jazz.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, faced a 124-104 loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Nikola Jokic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way from the front. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 30 points apiece to give the Celtics a win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 22; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 23; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

The LA Clippers, 36-37, have been one of the most resilient teams this season. Despite facing multiple setbacks and losing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they have stayed competitive and fighting to get into the playoffs. With just nine games left, the Clippers will hope to keep their impressive performances on as they seek to reach the postseason.

The likes of Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have shone for the team this season. They have led the unit well and will be hope to end the regular season on a high. The Clippers' defense has been solid, but the offense is where the fireworks have been lacking.

Coach Ty Lue will hope to address that as they continue their pursuit of making the postseason.

Against the Nuggets, the Clippers will look to return to winning ways after three losses. The Nuggets are a strong side, but the Clippers will fancy their chances of a win at the Ball Arena.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Nic Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, 42-30, have been riding on the brilliance of Nikola Jokis this season. He has replicated his brilliance from his MVP campaign in 2021-21 and is once again leading the race to win the trophy. The Nuggets have also gotten contributions from the likes of Will Barton, Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and rookie Bones Hyland.

With positive reports emerging about Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are set to make a lot of noise in the postseason. If the guard returns for the playoffs, the team from Denver could be a tough nut to crack.

His ability to shoot and create plays for teammates is impressive. Having already proven his postseason ability, Murray's presence would certainly be a great boost for the team.

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets have work to do to reach the postseason. This game is crucial for the team, as a setback would put them on par with the seventh-placed Timberwolves (42-31).

The Nuggets will not want to slip into the play-in spots, so they need to win this home game.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread LA Clippers 36-37 +200 Over 219.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Denver Nuggets 42-30 -250 Under 219.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Nuggets are expected to win this game because of the presence of Nikola Jokic.

Despite Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.'s absence, 'The Joker' has led the team to great heights and has been at his consistent best. He also has an incredible support cast, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Nuggets the higher odds in this game.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The Clippers have lost their last three games and have only won two of their last eight. The Clippers have a 16-22 record on the road this season. The Clippers have gone under the total points in eight of their last 10 road games.

Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

The Nuggets have gone over the total points in their last five games. Nikola Jokic has averaged 32 PPG, 16.3 RPG and 8.7 APG in his last three outings against the Clippers The Nuggets have lost their last three games at home.

Clippers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Clippers-Nuggets clash is going to be a cracking encounter, as both teams are desperate to get back to winning ways. However, considering their superior form and the quality of players available, the Nuggets will start as favorites to win at home.

The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 meetings against the Clippers.

The Nuggets have scored over 110 points four times in their last five games, while the Clippers have only done so only once

The Clippers have lost four of their last five games on the road.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Altitude Sports.

