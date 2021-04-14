LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will end their season series in the 2020-21 NBA with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at the Little Caesars Arena. The two teams battled it out on Sunday in a high-scoring affair.

It was the LA Clippers who came out on top, as they registered a 131-124 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Staples Center. Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-best 33 points, with Paul George contributing 32.

Though the visitors came in with a 16-38 record, the worst in the East, they took the game to their more illustrious opponents. Josh Jackson led the Detroit Pistons with 26 points, while Saddiq Bey chipped in with 25.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, April 14th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 15th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka will not play against the Detroit Pistons, with Kawhi Leonard also possibly out with an injury. That’s three-fifths of the LA Clippers’ starting lineup that won’t take the court against the Pistons.

Nevertheless, All-Star forward Paul George believes that the LA Clippers have done well despite injuries, going 7-2 during their homestead.

They had a six-game winning streak before enduring two consecutive losses. The LA Clippers then reeled off another six wins following Tuesday’s 126-115 conquest of the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Looking to win their seventh match on the trot, the LA Clippers will have to be wary of the Detroit Pistons, who are more than capable of beating the Clippers.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George is turning in one of his best seasons in the league. Just a few months removed from his 2020 playoff debacle, George has responded with a remarkable campaign that saw him become a seven-time All-Star.

The LA Clippers forward is shooting a career-high 47.7% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line. His playmaking prowess has improved, too. Against the Pacers, he had a near triple-double, bagging 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

With Leonard potentially sidelined once again, it will be up to George to lead the LA Clippers' charge against the Detroit Pistons, who will likely have Josh Jackson guarding him.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Steven Adams (#12) and Josh Jackson (#20) battle for a loose ball.

The final score doesn’t always show how much fight the Detroit Pistons put up in a game. But after they traded away Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, they have been a shadow of their former selves. But they are a team whom no one wants to face despite their abysmal record this campaign.

Coach Dwane Casey understands that this is a rebuilding year for the Detroit Pistons, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to win every game.

The fact that they’ve won four of their last 14 games is commendable considering how much the front office gutted the team over the years. They are 22nd in both offensive and defensive rating this season, which is impressive considering the makeup of the team.

The Detroit Pistons will be ready for the LA Clippers with Jerami Grant back, but the lack of talent in their roster could be their undoing.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

One of the best rookies in his draft class, Saddiq Bey has been a godsend for the Detroit Pistons.

The 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is being given the playing time to showcase his talent, and he has responded with some pretty good performances.

He has scored at least 20 points six times, including a 30-point, 12-rebound game in which he went toe to toe with Jayson Tatum in a 108-102 win on the road against the Boston Celtics.

In his last five games, Bey has averaged 17.2 points per outing, which is an improvement on his 11.2 points per game season average.

Against the LA Clippers, Bey will go head to head with Paul George in a tough matchup for the rookie.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Jerami Grant l Center - Mason Plumlee.

Clippers vs Pistons Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are on a roll, having won 12 of their last 14 games, including their last six. They are expected to continue their winning run against the Detroit Pistons.

When the LA Clippers pay them a visit, the Detroit Pistons could put on a good show but may not build on it before succumbing to defeat.

Where to watch Clippers vs Pistons?

The LA Clippers-Detroit Pistons game will be shown on local television by Bally Sports West and Prime Ticket and Bally Sports Detroit. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.