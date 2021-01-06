LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors will host the LA Clippers at the Chase Center in the first match from their upcoming two-game series. These two teams would have been among the NBA title contenders in the Western Conference if Golden State's Klay Thompson avoided his unfortunate Achilles injury before the start of the season.

Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors are finding some form at the moment, and watching them go up against the intimidating LA Clippers will be interesting.

Paul George missed the LA Clippers' previous game against the San Antonio Spurs after tweaking his ankle against the Phoenix Suns on January 3. The injury is not a major problem for PG13, and he might be able to return against Golden State at San Francisco.

The 5-3 LA Clippers will be a good test for the Golden State Warriors. Even though the Warriors have four wins in their last five matches, they will be facing a strong Clippers team and will have their work cut out for them

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined starting 5

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George going up against a red-hot Stephen Curry and the returning Draymond Green, this fixture will be an exciting one. We create a combined starting five from the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry would be the point guard of any combined starting five involving the Golden State Warriors. Unless we consider LeBron James, who isn't a natural point guard, Stephen Curry is clearly the best PG in the NBA and is one of the greatest in league history at his position.

Despite a difficult start for Curry and the Golden State Warriors, with consecutive losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, he is leading a resurgence for Steve Kerr's team.

Curry is averaging 37 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the team's last five games. Moreover, he has made 50% of his field goals, 42% of his three-pointers, and 98% of his free throws.

He also registered the best scoring game of his career in that stretch, with 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 3.

Shooting Guard - Paul George (LA Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz.

Paul George has been the best player on the LA Clippers over the first couple of weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season. George has started the season shooting the ball with great consistency, and his confidence looks high.

He missed the team's previous game against the San Antonio Spurs, and the LA Clippers fell to a 116-113 defeat.

Paul George's ankle might not feel great but he's been standing on the baseline for most of the third quarter as the Clippers have ripped into San Antonio's lead. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 6, 2021

George is having a great season, and he could be an early MVP candidate. He leads the LA Clippers with 25 points per game.

Paul George is also averaging six rebounds and five assists per game while recording 51/49/93 shooting splits into seven games.

His is likely to play against the Golden State Warriors after missing the game at San Antonio with ankle issues.