LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will take on the lottery-bound Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Friday.

The Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference, having amassed a 47-23 record. Meanwhile, the Rockets are at the bottom of the pile with a 16-54 record in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will be missing two players in their game against the Houston Rockets

Off-season acquisition Serge Ibaka will remain sidelined due to a back problem.

Meanwhile, Amir Coffey is undergoing quarantine as per the league's COVID-19 protocols, making him unavailable for Friday's game.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have several players on their injury report

The Houston Rockets have as many as 11 players on their injury list. Danuel House, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. are all out with ankle injuries.

Chris Clemons is out for an indefinite period due to an Achilles problem, while former Utah Jazz player Dante Exum will miss the remainder of the season because of a calf issue.

Eric Gordon and David Nwaba have been sidelined with groin and wrist injuries, respectively. Sterling Brown will not be available for selection because of a knee problem and John Wall is set to be rested for the remaining games.

While DJ Wilson will miss the clash due to health and safety reasons, Avery Bradley won't be able to participate in the game because of personal reasons.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley was welcomed back into the LA Clippers set-up against the Toronto Raptors and will likely start at point guard on Friday.

Swingman Paul George will partner him in the backcourt, with two-time NBA championship winner Kawhi Leonard starting at small forward.

📊 16 PTS / 5-9 FG / 9 AST / 1 STL



An efficient night for @kawhileonard. pic.twitter.com/UwetBJyXp4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 14, 2021

Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will make up the frontcourt for Tyronn Lue's team. Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Terrence Mann will split minutes with the starters as part of the bench unit.

Houston Rockets

An undermanned Houston Rockets side will feature DJ Augustin at point guard. Khyri Thomas is expected to retain his place as the team's starting shooting guard, with the versatile Jae'Sean Tate playing the other wing spot.

🏀 Roster Update: The Rockets have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries; he appeared in 13 games with three starts as a Rocket. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 13, 2021

Kenyon Martin Jr. will be the team's starting power forward, and deadline day acquisition Kelly Olynyk will start at the 5.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris l Center - Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - DJ Augustin l Shooting Guard - Khyri Thomas l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kenyon Martin Jr. l Center - Kelly Olynyk

