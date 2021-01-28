LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers continue their road trip against the struggling Miami Heat. The Clippers' seven-game winning run came to an end in their most recent outing while Erik Spoelstra's men have lost seven of their last 10 matchups.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 28th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have played lights out offense to start the season but will see that production drop as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain sidelined. Ty Lue's men did well to be competitive against Atlanta in their last game but they just aren't the same side without their two superstars who account for nearly 49 points per game.

Reggie Jackson is set to get an expanded role and he started well with 20 points against the Hawks. Nicolas Batum's calming presence has helped the LA Clippers going forward and he'll be hoping to continue being a good facilitator for the team. Luke Kennard, meanwhile, will be expected to improve his scoring volume.

Key Player - Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka has been the LA Clippers' most important acquisition this season. He's the third-highest scorer on the team averaging 12.4 points on 52.8% shooting to go with his 6.4 rebounds per game. Ibaka will have to stamp his authority on both ends of the court against the Miami Heat while going up against Bam Adebayo.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Terance Mann, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are just not the same team without Jimmy Butler who's missed over two weeks due to the league's health and safety protocols. Tyler Herro has also been skipped the last seven games due to neck spasms. Both could return against the LA Clippers but you can expect them to be rusty if they do.

One slam at a time 😤 pic.twitter.com/tBGXfS7hUB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 28, 2021

The Miami Heat didn't start their six-game homestand on the right note against Denver but rookie Precious Achiuwa's performance was a positive. Veteran Avery Bradley also made his return in this game and will be hoping to quickly get up to speed. Duncan Robinson, meanwhile, has struggled from the field recently.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has carried the Miami Heat through their rough patch early on in the season. He's averaging 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting at roughly 60% from the field. Adebayo will be hoping to control proceedings inside the paint against the LA Clippers.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F KZ Okpala, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Clippers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat could see some key players returning on Thursday to give their rotation a boost. The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are seriously shorthanded and struggled to score against the Hawks who are amongst the worst defensive teams in the league. Expect the Eastern Conference outfit to come out on top in this tie.

Where to watch Clippers vs Heat?

Local telecast of this matchup will be available on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Sun. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

