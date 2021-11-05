LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the LA Clippers for a regular-season game at Target Center on November 5th.

The Timberwolves will look to redeem themselves after Wednesday's 115-126 loss to the Clippers.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, will look to repeat their success against the young Minnesota Timberwolves side.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers will head into this rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves extremely shorthanded. A number of key rotation pieces will be missing from the side.

The most noteworthy absence will be Kawhi Leonard. The LA Clippers superstar suffered an ACL injury in the 2021 NBA playoffs. While there is currently no timeline on his return, the Clippers will hope to see Leonard join the team at the mid-season mark.

Serge Ibaka also continues to be sidelined as he is recovering from a back injury. Since suffering the injury in May this year, there has been no timeline for his return.

LA Clippers rookie Jason Preston is on the injury report after suffering a foot injury. The timeline for his return is unknown after his surgery. Keon Johnson will also miss the game due to a G-League assignment.

Marcus Morris is another addition to the LA Clippers' injury report. The veteran suffered a knee injury earlier in October. He is expected to be out indefinitely.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Marcus Morris Sr. Out Knee Serge Ibaka Out Back Jason Preston Out Foot Keon Johnson Out G-League

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will see the absence of some key rotational players in their rematch against the LA Clippers.

After their recent loss to the Clippers, the Timberwolves will continue to be without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell suffered an ankle injury earlier this week. While he has been listed as day-to-day, it seems unlikely that he will be available for the game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will also be without the services of Naz Reid in the game against the LA Clippers. Reid suffered a shoulder injury earlier this week. Although the severity has been listed as day-to-day, his status for the game is questionable.

Player Name: Status: Reason: D'Angelo Russell Out Ankle Naz Reid Questionable Shoulder

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Given the absences of some of their most noteworthy players, the onus to perform for the LA Clippers has fallen upon their lone remaining superstar, Paul George.

George was a key part of the success enjoyed by the Clippers in the playoffs last season. Having carried his team to the Western Conference Finals alongside Reggie Jackson, the 31-year-old will look to replicate his form from the postseason in this campaign.

The LA Clippers, however, have had a less-than-satisfactory start to the season. With a 3-4 record, they are enduring some growing pains as Paul George continues to put the team on his back.

If the Clippers have any chance of establishing themselves as a competitive side this season, George's efforts will have to be supported by the other role players in the team.

Players such as Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will also have to remain consistent. Additionally, the bench rotation will have to find a way to contribute more in order to support their superstar on the scoring front.

Minnesota Timberwolves

With an intense playing style, the Minnesota Timberwolves' trio of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have been exciting to watch.

The revival of Karl-Anthony Towns' intensity is something T'Wolves fans have been looking forward to.

Anthony Edwards has developed by leaps and bounds since his rookie season. The young core of the Timberwolves will be a great project for the future.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also have some great role players on their roster. With players such as Patrick Beverley on the team, they have both veteran leadership and intensity.

Players such as Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie will also play key roles in the rotation.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Patrick Beverley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Josh Okogie | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

