LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

On Sunday, the LA Clippers will look to make it two wins from two after the 2020-21 NBA midseason break when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

After an embarrassing blowout by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back on Friday night with a crushing 34-point victory at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in for a tough night against the league's second-best offense, as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both averaging over 23 points a game for the LA Clippers this campaign.

Kawhi Leonard didn't miss a beat.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

LA Clippers leader Kawhi Leonard

Defensive leader Patrick Beverley may not be back for the LA Clippers game on Sunday. The veteran point guard had to leave Thursday's matchup in the first quarter due to right knee soreness, an issue that has been ongoing this season.

Beverley has been linked in a trade with other guards in recent weeks due to his low offensive output. However, the LA Clippers need Beverley's energy and tenacity at the defensive end, which makes him invaluable to the franchise.

Apart from Beverley, only Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu are the other names on the LA Clippers' injury list.

Remember, Patrick Beverley played 13 minutes on Jan. 24 vs. OKC before being pulled for right knee soreness.



Patrick Beverley played 13 minutes on Jan. 24 vs. OKC before being pulled for right knee soreness. He missed the next 16 days (8 games) before returning and looking awesome in stretches.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans should have a healthy roster for Sunday. In fact, they have had one of the most stable starting lineups in the league this season, with their regular five racking up 31 games together and having a net rating of 1.9.

Only JJ Reddick will remain sidelined from the New Orleans Pelicans squad, with the shooter expected to leave the franchise before the trade deadline.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

LA Clippers backup guard Reggie Jackson

With Patrick Beverley potentially sidelined, Reggie Jackson will undoubtedly take his place as he did earlier in the season when the veteran point guard was injured.

Jackson has started 16 of the 36 games he has played this year, averaging 8.6 points and three assists per outing.

Elsewhere in the LA Clippers' starting lineup, there will likely be no changes. Along with Beverley, Ty Lue's regular 5 has played 19 games together this season and average an offensive rating of 118.3 with a net rating of 16.7.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson

With the wealth of talent the New Orleans Pelicans have in their starting lineup, it is somewhat surprising to see them languishing in 11th place in the West.

Although they have consistency in the 5, they put out, their defensive rating when on the floor is 115.6, which is lower than their team average and currently ranks second-bottom in the league this season.

Stan Van Gundy will have to address that issue if the New Orleans Pelicans are to make a run for the playoffs. There have been rumors that Lonzo Ball could be on his way out of the franchise, with a more creative point guard desired to play alongside Ingram and Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans fans may have to wait until the summer on that one, as Ball's free agency commences after the season ends.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Eric Bledsoe, G - Lonzo Ball, F - Zion Williamson, F - Brandon Ingram, C - Steven Adams.