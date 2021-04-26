LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Western Conference matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, the surging LA Clippers will lock horns with the sluggish New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Monday.

Both teams have split their two meetings this season. A high-scoring battle could ensue, as both the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans have high-octane offensive arsenals.

The visiting LA Clippers are on a four-game winning run. Ty Lue's men are third in the West, thanks to an impressive 43-19 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have dropped three of their past four games. They are 11th in their Conference, thanks to a 26-34 season record. Stan Van Gundy's side need to get their house back in order if they wish to get into play-in reckoning.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 26th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA,

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have found their groove, winning nine of their last ten games. The elite Western Conference team are now only half a game behind the second-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Impressively, they have remained competitive, despite Kawhi Leonard being on the sidelines for large swathes this season. The LA Clippers have registered strong showings in recent games, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

There is no quitting in Paul George and the Clippers 😤 pic.twitter.com/Kmaq19fSet — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) April 24, 2021

Paul George has put the league on notice with his superstar-level gameplay, while role players like Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and the in-form Ivica Zubac have played their roles to perfection.

The LA Clippers have momentum behind them and could deliver a winning presentation against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George (#13) of the LA Clippers

With Leonard on the sidelines, LA Clippers star Paul George has been the driving force behind his team's success. PG13 has dazzled with seven 30+ point outings in his last eight appearances.

Against the Houston Rockets on Friday, George put on a scoring exhibition, scoring 33 points in 34 minutes from the floor. The veteran also added 14 rebounds and four assists to help the LA Clippers to their 43rd win of the season.

The 7x All-Star has silenced his critics by filling up the stat sheet with incredible numbers on a nightly basis. In 46 games this season, 'Playoff P' has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.7 minutes per game. The 11th-year guard has shot the ball at 47.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point line.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Terrence Mann l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Jr. l Center - Ivica Zubac.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

At the start of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans were touted as a legitimate playoff threat in the West.

Fast forward to April, the team are barely in contention for the play-in tournament. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have emerged as All-Star caliber talents but have not been able to help their team win consistently.

Zion Williamson has become the 12th player in NBA history to score 2,000 points before their 80th career game.



The only other player to do this in the last 40 years is Michael Jordan.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/IxtPWjSqr8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their previous outing.

After a two-point loss, they are now four games behind the Golden State Warriors. With only a handful of games remaining before the play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans will need to dig deep and embark on a winning streak to keep their diminishing postseason hopes alive.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson battled hard against the Spurs. The sophomore recorded 33 points and 14 rebounds in an extended 38 minutes from the floor. However, his efforts were in vain, as his side slumped to their 34th loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the last time the New Orleans Pelicans locked horns with the LA Clippers, Zion Williamson's plethora of moves were on full display. He registered 27 points to go along with five assists en route to his team's 135-115 victory. He will look for more of the same on Monday too.

In 55 games this season, Williamson is averaging 27 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33 minutes per game. Powered by his forceful finishes at the rim, the 2021 All-Star has had a brilliant 61.7% shooting accuracy from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Steven Adams.

Clippers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans have the wherewithal to pull off an upset on Monday. However, considering their recent struggles, they come into this game as the underdogs.

Much will depend on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's performances on the night. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have been in blazing form and will look to keep their hot streak alive on Monday.

Paul George holds the key to the LA Clippers' success. His recent performances suggest he could once again be the deciding factor for the men in black. The LA Clippers should emerge victors, considering their superior recent form.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Pelicans game?

The game between the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans will be telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports SoCal. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.